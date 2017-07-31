Staff
Campaign Diary: feminist admen and dead cinema icons

Please extend a warm welcome to Dan Cullen-Shute and Stuart Outhwaite-Noel.

Martin Smith or Patrick Swayze?

No, not two of the latest entrants to the J Walter Thompson graduate recruitment scheme but the new names of two of the founders of Creature of London. Alongside seasoned golfer Ben Middleton, you could perhaps be forgiven for thinking that this spirited little Shoreditch shop, famous for its work for the Green Party, is getting ideas above its station. In fact, in the spirit of equality, the pair has additionally taken the names of their partners.

After 25 years working at the specialist old people firm Saga it’s perhaps inevitable that the next role to be taken on by Martin Smith, its former director of media, would be that of a stiff. Smith, who bears an uncanny resemblance to Patrick Swayze, makes his TV debut this Sunday in the classy Channel 5 series Autopsy: Final Days Of… where he plays the part of the now sadly deceased Dirty Dancing star. While the opportunities to play Swayze are inevitably somewhat limited, Diary is also pleased to report that Smith has found additional employment as business development manager at publishing company Redactive.

