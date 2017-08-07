Staff
Campaign Diary: The Guardian's guidebook and taking Liberties

Hotfoot on the ironic revival of the Ladybird books for adults of two years ago, The Guardian has launched a tongue-in-cheek guide to life within media agencies, which it has mailed out to planners. Learn about the world of... The Media Planner created by Oliver uses nostalgic design to tell the story of Claire, David, Toby and Julian. The first two succeed by planning their campaign with The Guardian (natch), while the latter pair run a poorly devised promotion into the ground amid a flurry of expletives, budgetary mishaps and questionable hashtags. Given that Guardian Media Group has just posted losses of £45m and cut 300 staff numbers, perhaps its chief executive David Pemsel could do with a guidebook of his own.

Spare a thought for Gravity Road’s swelling ranks. The content agency, which works with Sainsbury’s and Three, is bursting out of its offices near Carnaby Street. The problem is so acute its staff have taken to using the (ahem) facilities of nearby establishments. Young trendy things that they are, they don’t don’t always look like the standard customers of Liberty department store. As such, their regular and formulaic circular trips to the Liberty loos have raised the suspicions of the security guards who have taken to following them around the store. What a liberty, indeed.

