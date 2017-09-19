Staff
Added 54 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign Diary: is the Guinness ad a 'cowboy effort'?

Recycling: whether it's remembering to re-use your carrier bags or Kate Middleton wearing the same coat twice, it's all the rage these days.

Guinness and iD Mobile: spot the difference
Guinness and iD Mobile: spot the difference

How else to explain the remarkable similarities between Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO’s new Guinness spot and one from CHI & Partners last year? The Guinness "Compton cowboys" ad tells the story of "modern day cowboys" defying gang violence in Los Angeles, while CHI’s’ 2016 ad for iD mobile features interviews with riders from inner city North Philadelphia telling how horse riding has kept them away from the crime that surrounds them. 

The plot twists further, however, and CHI isn't necessarily the totally innocent party it first appears. Its spot appears to be heavily influenced by the video that accompanied the 2012 Rudimental track Feel the Love.

Rudimental - Feel The Love ft. John Newman seems to have been a heavy influence

Elsewhere, what better way to the celebrate 25th birthday of UKTV's Gold – the home of TV repeats such as Only Fools and Horses – than at a party at the restaurant and club 100 Wardour Street on 11 October? After all, the previous night Shortlist is holding a party at the very same venue to celebrate its 10th birthday and by the similarities in the invitations, it’s decided to "borrow from" these too.

Thank goodness for Dame Cilla Snowball for providing some levity to proceedings. She picked up another gong last week to put on the already crowded top of her telly – the fellowship of The Marketing Society. In a gracious acceptance speech, Snowball quipped that at a previous Marketing Society event she’d invited lots of BT Sport and Guinness clients along only to see them beaten for awards, including the Grand Prix, by Sensodyne. She asked whether there was anyone in the audience from Sensodyne – there was and she offered to buy them a drink afterwards. Classy, as ever. 

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £45 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

How will GDPR impact on marketing and advertising professionals?

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago

How will GDPR impact on marketing and advertising professionals?

MEDIA
Let's use TV to change minds, attitudes...even society

Promoted

Added 44 hours ago

Let's use TV to change minds, attitudes...even society

MEDIA
Transformational tech is here, now

Promoted

September 19, 2017

Transformational tech is here, now

BRANDS
"Transparency is keeping me up at night" Marc Pritchard

Promoted

September 19, 2017

"Transparency is keeping me up at night" Marc Pritchard

MOST READ
TRENDING
Why creative people have lost their way
Share September 18, 2017 David Kolbusz

1 Why creative people have lost their way

What better way to kick off the inaugural issue of Campaign's monthly print offering than with another think piece on the current failings of our industry, written by an embittered, pretentious creative who misses "the way things used to be"...

This is the start of a new era for media agencies

2 This is the start of a new era for media agencies

Harrods closes its 124-year-old bank

3 Harrods closes its 124-year-old bank

How Airbnb built its brand by telling the world not to travel

4 How Airbnb built its brand by telling the world not to travel

OMD Worldwide: names Florian Adamski (left) chief executive and Colin Gottlieb chairman

5 OMD Worldwide names Adamski as CEO and Gottlieb as chairman

6 Guinness depicts real-life Los Angeles cowboys in stirring new ad

Share0 shares

7 Naomi Campbell fronts karaoke squad for H&M ad campaign

Share0 shares

8 Sainsbury's shoots ad entirely with Snapchat Spectacles

Share0 shares

9 Fetch strikes back at Uber lawsuit and claims non-payment

Share0 shares

10 Publicis Groupe gives Steve King responsibility for entire UK business

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

2 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Natalie Graeme, Lucy Jameson and Nils Leonard
Shares0

3 Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'
Shares0

4 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

5 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

6 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares
Promoted

8 Job description: Creative director

Share0 shares
Promoted

9 Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

Share0 shares

10 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares