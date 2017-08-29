Campaign Diary: Ogilvy destroyed by giant animated octopus and Bolloré takes it easy

A day’s shooting, a round of golf or a decent all-afternoon lunch might be the usual way that production companies try and ingratiate themselves with ad agencies, but the animation specialists Agile Films has thought of something slightly different. It has sent individual animated films, created by BMB, to Lucky Generals, Mother and Ogilvy & Mather showing what could happen to them if no scripts are forthcoming. With the title "send us scripts or bad things will happen", each film ends with the destruction of their offices by animated mercenaries. See what you think, but Diary still thinks a day in the field would be preferable.

Diary is sure that Havas wasn't trying to bury bad news but chief executive Yannick Bolloré's earnings call for its half-year results didn't exactly pull in the punters. The investor call was held on the last Friday afternoon in August and only one financial analyst asked a question. Given Havas had downgraded its revenue forecast, Bolloré may have been relieved, rather than disappointed, not to get more questions.

Sweaty attendees at Carlsberg's TEDx event in Copenhagen last week sat in truly sweltering heat in the glass-roofed hall of the city's Carlsberg Glyptotek museum to listen to the brewery's founder J. C. Jacobsen muse on the scientific method and the nature of progress. Inevitably then, the beers served in the venue's garden afterwards were probably the most appreciated in the world.