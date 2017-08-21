Staff
Campaign Diary: Sorrell's binoculars and Mother gets the chills

Martin Sorrell retained a sense of humour, while Mother staff have been temporarily turfed out of their Shoreditch office.

Sorrell: needs new bins?
Good to see Sir Martin Sorrell still retained a sense of humour after he slashed his revenue forecast and WPP shares crashed on Wednesday. Starting his presentation to City investors, he put up what even he admitted was "a dense slide" of stats on a big screen. "You probably need an eye test to read it," Sorrell joked. A pair of binoculars might be needed to spot WPP's annual sales growth, which is forecast to be between zero and 1%.

As the days shorten and the shadows lengthen and the dog days of summer (such as it was) are put behind us, what better time to install air conditioning? Mother staff have been temporarily turfed out of the Biscuit Building as it’s been decided that it’s time to move their offices into the early 80s by finally installing air conditioning. Agency toilers are now scattered over Shoreditch looking forward to enjoying a blast of cold air as winter approaches.

The holidays don’t seem to have come quickly enough for Bruce Daisley, Spotify’s vice-president of Europe, judging by his out-of-office message. "As I depart this desk I survey a barren inbox. The divine purity of Inbox Zero. For the next week I intend to try to stay away as this place becomes strewn with demands, ideas, requests and Groupon things I never unsubbed from. When I return I will abandon myself into replying, my veins charged with a re-energised lifeforce. When that day comes the reply to your email will be incredible. But it's just going to be next week. That's all I'm saying. DM me if it's – like – mega urgent." It would be cruel to ruin his holiday but if you’re interested his DM is @brucedaisley. 

