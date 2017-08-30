Campaign launches Experiences channel

The move follows Event magazine merging with Campaign as brands are using events to get closer to audiences. Last week Vodafone set up a secret gig (above) for the launch of its youth network Voxi.

The new channel, www.campaignlive.co.uk/experiences, will be led by experiences editor Gurjit Degun, the former print news editor at Campaign.

Subscribers can sign up to the weekly brand activations bulletin which will showcase the best of the work from the events industry and the weekly Campaign Experiences bulletin.

On a monthly basis there will be a bulletin update on global work, as well as Campaign Experiences: Trends, a round up of trends, insight, event tech and analysis from the brand experience community.

Visitors to the experiences hub can access the quarterly special reports, such as the annual Brand Experience report, and the forthcoming focus on cross-brand collaborations.

