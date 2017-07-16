Campaign rolls out membership scheme

In addition to the print magazine and full access to campaignlive.co.uk, members will receive discounts and priority booking for themselves and a colleague to leading events, from the new Campaign Underground and Campaign Breakfast Briefings sessions to the annual sell-out Media360 conference. Teams who become members will get additional free digital licences and multiple event discounts.

There will also be members-only email bulletins delivering news and views, and discounts on the new Campaign Intelligence Insight reports.

Current subscriptions will automatically be upgraded to the new model.

"Membership is designed to evolve as we learn more about what our members value," Campaign UK editor Rachel Barnes explained. "We want you to tell us what additional services you’d like and what you don’t need."