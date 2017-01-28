Campaign toasts the best of creative tech

Graham Bednash, the company’s UK marketing director, will chair an expert panel of judges for the inaugural Creative Technology Awards, which launched this week.

The awards comprise 15 categories and are open to brands, agencies and technology companies that can demonstrate successful innovation in advertising, especially where campaigns have triumphed through effective collaboration. The winners will be announced at a gala dinner in June.

Bednash said: "Anyone who loves ideas and creativity has never had so many opportunities to break new ground. I’m excited to celebrate the very best ideas where technology and creativity meet."

Visit campaigncreativetechawards.com for more details.