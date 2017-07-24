Video
Georgina Brazier
Added 26 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

CAMPAIGN TV: On board Bombay Sapphire's multi-sensory virtual train journey

'The Grand Journey' guided customers through a 60-minute live experience that fully immersed them into the drinks' brand story.

The campaign has given the brand the opportunity to move away from the traditional linear advertising narrative and to explore the story behind a product, rather than merely the product itself, according to Joanna Botwood, global brand director, Bacardi.

"What we know about millenials is that experience takes precedence over traditional advertising, so for us live experience is critical for actually communicating our message," Botwood said. "By offering them a tasting experience we think this engages with them on a completely unique level."

On entry to the experience, which took place in London's Banking Hall, audiences were met by an actor dressed as a guard to stamp their ticket and welcome them onto the train. The on-board "tasting experience" was served up by Michelin star chefs and mixologists, inspired by the brand's ten botanical locations from around the world. 

Lucy Scott, global creative excellence manager at Bombay Sapphire, said: "We have projection screens both sitting on the walls and on the tables to really bring to life the immersive experience.

"That's combined with directional sound; so during the journey you'll hear lots of rumbling happening, the temperature will be changing, there's lots of scents pumped into the train carriage as well."

Brand experience agency WassermanX were behind the creation of "The Grand Journey" which has visited seven European cities, converting each location into a specially designed avant garde-style train station and train carriage.

