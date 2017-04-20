Campaign TV: Bompas & Parr delivers explosive evening at Publicis

As part of a series of creative talks curated by Publicis UK and held at their headquarters in London, Sam Bompas, co-founder of Bompas & Parr, arrived with explosions, liquid nitrogen and gherkins.

This creative session highlighted Bompas & Parr's mission, which, according to Bompas, is to "give people the most compelling and wonderful food experiences", giving Publicis the run-down of their "culinary secrets" and business beginnings.

Bompas also told Campaign how the architectural foodsmiths are currently working on the British Museum of Food and Drink by putting their "entire lifeforce" into the project.