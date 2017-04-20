Video
James Page
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign TV: Bompas & Parr delivers explosive evening at Publicis

Campaign went along to Publicis UK's offices to watch Sam Bompas give a presentation about culinary creativity.

As part of a series of creative talks curated by Publicis UK and held at their headquarters in London, Sam Bompas, co-founder of Bompas & Parr, arrived with explosions, liquid nitrogen and gherkins.

This creative session highlighted Bompas & Parr's mission, which, according to Bompas, is to "give people the most compelling and wonderful food experiences", giving Publicis the run-down of their "culinary secrets" and business beginnings. 

Bompas also told Campaign how the architectural foodsmiths are currently working on the British Museum of Food and Drink by putting their "entire lifeforce" into the project. 

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Carlsberg reinvented as icon of Danish lifestyle in Mads Mikkelsen campaign
Share
April 20, 2017 Simon Gwynn

1 Carlsberg reinvented as icon of Danish lifestyle in Mads Mikkelsen campaign

Carlsberg has hired Mads Mikkelsen, star of Casino Royale and TV series Hannibal, to feature in the lager brand's new campaign, "The Danish Way".

Pornhub creates app to censor nude selfies, with hilarious results

2 Pornhub creates app to censor nude selfies, with hilarious results

Dave Buonaguidi: launches another business after founding Karmarama and St Luke's

3 Dave Buonaguidi to leave CP&B

Giffgaff makes a splash with epic new ad

4 Giffgaff makes a splash with epic new ad

Mixmag buys Kerrang! and plans to revive The Face in double acquisition

5 Mixmag buys Kerrang! and plans to revive The Face in double acquisition

6 Why Heineken is embracing a 'naive' view of the world

Share0 shares

7 Heineken bids to heal cultural divides in social experiment

Share0 shares

8 Twitter compares Starbucks' #unicornfrappuccino to poop of Squatty Potty unicorn

Share0 shares

9 The 8 new summer shows most likely to become hits

Share0 shares

10 Grey poaches Martin London's MD Browne

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

3 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Job description: Campaign manager
Shares0

4 Job description: Campaign manager

Job Description: Creative director
Shares0

5 Job Description: Creative director

6 Why Cosabella replaced its agency with AI and will never go back to humans

Share0 shares

7 Ad industry's reaction to that Pepsi ad ignores a sad reality

Share0 shares

8 Grey London changes name to Valenstein & Fatt to promote diversity and tolerance

Share0 shares

9 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares

10 Creativity's female future

Share0 shares

Just published

Mixmag buys Kerrang! and plans to revive The Face in double acquisition

Mixmag buys Kerrang! and plans to revive The Face in double acquisition

Campaign TV: Bompas & Parr delivers explosive evening at Publicis

Campaign TV: Bompas & Parr delivers explosive evening at Publicis

Coke on track to meet 2017 profit and revenue targets

Coke on track to meet 2017 profit and revenue targets

It's time politics took social influencers seriously

It's time politics took social influencers seriously

Etihad sends Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson to Abu Dhabi for 48-hour speed holiday

Etihad sends Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson to Abu Dhabi for 48-hour speed holiday

More