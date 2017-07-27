Video
James Page
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign TV: Bompas & Parr host the grand cork experiment

Bompas & Parr collaborate with The Portuguese Cork Association for an immersive wine-tasting experience.

The experience included a multi-sensory cleanse, brain scanning, creating cork-stoppers and tasting wine (of course).

Harry Parr, co founder of Bompas & Parr, talked to Campaign, whilst playing a musical insturment made out of wine bottles, on how the experience aims to prove that "it's far more pleasourable drinking wine from a corked bottle". 

João Rui Ferreira, president of The Portuguese Cork Association explained how "over 85% of the consumers of the world have a preference for cork", and that this experience will "show the advantages of cork and why they should buy a bottle of wine with a cork-stopper".

MediaCom snatches $400m global Richemont business from Publicis
1 MediaCom snatches $400m global Richemont business from Publicis

Richemont, the Swiss-based luxury goods company, has appointed MediaCom to its $400m (£304m) global media planning and buying account, ending its relationship with Publicis Media.

