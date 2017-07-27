Campaign TV: Bompas & Parr host the grand cork experiment

The experience included a multi-sensory cleanse, brain scanning, creating cork-stoppers and tasting wine (of course).

Harry Parr, co founder of Bompas & Parr, talked to Campaign, whilst playing a musical insturment made out of wine bottles, on how the experience aims to prove that "it's far more pleasourable drinking wine from a corked bottle".

João Rui Ferreira, president of The Portuguese Cork Association explained how "over 85% of the consumers of the world have a preference for cork", and that this experience will "show the advantages of cork and why they should buy a bottle of wine with a cork-stopper".