Campaign TV: Brave Bison helps launch Rebel FC with Rio Ferdinand and YouTuber Calfreezy

The new football team was founded by YouTube star Callum Airey, known online as Calfreezy, in partnership with Brave Bison. The aim is to create engaging football content for the football-obsessed millennial audience.

Calfreezy discussed how the team, which operates independently outside of existing leagues, allows them to explore ‘creative ideas’ outside of the normal environment of football, enabling the fans to be involved to the extent of being able to 'create the kits’ for the team.

Former Manchester United player Rio Ferdinand was coaching Rebel FC’s first match and told Campaign how "the way that football is being viewed these days isn’t on linear TV, it's through other means digitally and these guys are at the forefront of this".

After the success of Brave Bison’s channel Slash Football, digital media & content specialist Jamie Searle hopes that "when we eventually live stream our matches we will compete with the likes of Sky in terms of the volume of viewers who are watching it", which he then discussed would lead to commercial opportunities and further audience engagement.