Campaign TV: The Clothes Show moves home under its rebrand as The British Style Collective

The British Style Collective presented by The Clothes Show took place in Liverpool and was an interactive, three-day, city-wide event, taking place in iconic buildings including Liverpool Cathedral, St George’s Hall, and the newly-revived Baltic Triangle.

Show manager, Nicola Darling, explained how the move from Birmingham to Liverpool allowed the event to be less "static" and that "the beautiful buildings we were introduced to allowed us to be more dynamic".

The city takeover included a fashion show at The Alcatel Fashion Theatre, a shopping hall located in the Exhibition Halls Liverpool, and a designer catwalk in St George’s Hall. Darling discussed how "there was something for everybody, everyone will be talking about different things in terms of what their favourite elements were".

Instablogger Emma Polly explained how "every stall is in fashion and up to date", making it a popular event for both established and upcoming fashion bloggers.

The rebrand also saw the introduction of the Creative Hub, an educational space for young people interested in making a career in the fashion industry.