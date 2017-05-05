Campaign TV: fake news, diversity and Brexit among big topics at PPA Festival

The PPA Festival returned this year at its new home in Tobacco Dock, East London, where delegates were able to listen to inspirational talks discussing current issues facing the publication industry.

Rich discussed how "passionate" audiences can "see through" fake news and are now "gravitating to proper news" Meanwhile James Ball, a special correspondent for Buzzfeed, agreed that it is in the audience's power to "be alert to it and not spread it".

Speakers also discussed how diversity is necessary for success in the creative industries, with Rich arguing "creativity is not limited" in terms of an individual's background. The Big Issue's editor, Paul McNamee, explained how creative businesses could "get into a rut" without hiring a more diverse workforce.

The upcoming general election and Brexit were also big topics of the day, as industry leaders talked about how changes to free movement in Europe would affect the UK publishing industry.