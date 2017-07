Häagen-Dazs' lead for marketing in the UK and Europe, Arjoon Bose, discussed how supporting Wimbledon is a "significant investment" and their "single largest global partnership".

After the success of the 2016 partnership, which saw a "huge sales uplift", this year saw Häagen-Dazs launch the ’Serve’ campaign. The brand created a limited edition, bespoke ice-cream with sportswear brand Björn Borg, in addition to the presence of parlours and kiosks on the grounds.