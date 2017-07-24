Campaign TV: San Miguel gathers 'life rich' individuals to inspire guests

The three day-long event promoted the second year of the brand's "Rich list" campaign. The event gave visitors the chance to try a range of San Miguel variants previously unavailable in the UK, listen to presentations from members of the "Rich list" – who are chosen because of their wealth of life experiences – and have a go on the VR experience "Birdy".

Campaign headed down to One Marylebone in central London and spoke to San Miguel brand manager Dharmesh Rana and Carlsberg's vice president of marketing, Liam Newton, to find out what the event was all about.