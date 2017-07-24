Video
James Page
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign TV: San Miguel gathers 'life rich' individuals to inspire guests

The San Miguel Experience saw the beer brand using "life rich" individuals and experiences to entertain and inspire guests.

The three day-long event promoted the second year of the brand's "Rich list" campaign. The event gave visitors the chance to try a range of San Miguel variants previously unavailable in the UK, listen to presentations from members of the "Rich list" – who are chosen because of their wealth of life experiences – and have a go on the VR experience "Birdy".

Campaign headed down to One Marylebone in central London and spoke to San Miguel brand manager Dharmesh Rana and Carlsberg's vice president of marketing, Liam Newton, to find out what the event was all about.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Is John Lewis losing its retailing crown?
Share July 24, 2017 John Tylee

1 Is John Lewis losing its retailing crown?

Following a series of news stories highlighting issues such as job cuts and payments below the minimum wage, is the shine coming off John Lewis? Or is this simply a readjustment process that any major retailer might have to endure to emerge stronger?

Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

2 Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

Uber is everything that is wrong with disruption

3 Uber is everything that is wrong with disruption

Vegan ad criticising 'inhumane' dairy practices escapes ban

4 Vegan ad criticising 'inhumane' dairy practices escapes ban

Wunderman's Read: 'We are different from Accenture. We're creative'

5 Wunderman's Read: 'We are different from Accenture. We're creative'

6 Sharon Horgan on confidence, creativity and closing the gender gap

Share0 shares

7 Juicero and the maker's mistake

Share0 shares

8 Grey London and Volvo triumph in Channel 4's £1m diversity competition

Share0 shares

9 Peter Souter to remain as chairman of TBWA\London

Share0 shares

10 MediaCom snatches $400m global Richemont business from Publicis

Share0 shares
Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models
Shares0
Share July 06, 2017 Nick Emery

1 Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models

The industry needs an audience-first media revolution that balances brand and outcomes, writes Mindshare's global chief executive.

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

3 Job description: Campaign manager

4 Job Description: Creative director

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

5 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

6 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

7 View all the Grand Prix winners from Cannes Lions 2017

Share0 shares

8 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

9 ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads

Share0 shares

10 Vauxhall champions 'pyjama mamas' in bold debut ad campaign by Mother

Share0 shares