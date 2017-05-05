Campaign TV: Sennheiser creates 3D immersive audio experience for Pink Floyd exhibition

The audio specialist partnered with the exhibition to showcase its AMBEO 3D technology, placing sound around and above visitors to the Performance Zone, an immersive audio-visual space which recreates the very last performance of all four members of the band at Live 8.

Uwe Cremering , Sennheiser’s head of global marketing communications and director of AMBEO Immersive Audio, said: "Our mission is the future of audio and that means we are always trying to exceed the boundaries of audio. We are proud to be responsible for the big performance zone – this for us is a real benchmark of what audio can achieve."

Sennheiser systems will be used for audio elements throughout the exhibition, including the delivery of historic Pink Floyd arrangements. "Pink Floyd has worked with Sennheiser and Neumann microphones throughout their career. To come back to the Abbey Road studios to jointly work with the AMBEO 3D audio technology is a very special part within this collaboration", co-chief executive Daniel Sennheiser said.