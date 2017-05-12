Campaign TV: Unruly launches 2000-sq ft connected home

The 2,000-sq ft showroom, called The Home, is the stuff of a property-hunting Londoner’s dreams, designed with natural features, lots of greenery and, of course, lots of cool tech.

The goal for Unruly was to show what the home of 2020 will feel like with the space equipped with actual and conceptual internet of things gadgets. By creating the visual space the agency hopes its client (and future client) marketers will gain insights that will help them future-proof their marketing and make intelligent moves in this space.

Besides the partner brands, other smart devices and features showcased in the home are Direct Line, Taste.com.au (part of News Corp Australia's digital network), The White Company and Withings (part of Nokia), as well as new media formats from News Corp.

"The Home is designed to give marketers a synapse-tingling shot of the future, inspiring them to consider how they could use a new generation of tech to emotionally move people in a connected home," Unruly’s futurist, Simon Gosling, explained.

While 84% of UK consumers would be open to brands engaging with them in the connected home, this is on the condition that brands respect their privacy, found a study by Unruly.

"While in many of the rooms of the house people are open to advertising if it’s relevant, brands need to be sensitive how consumers feel about different spaces in their homes," Gosling pointed out.

The survey, he continued, found the living room, kitchen and bedroom were the three most popular places that consumers like to interact with brands. The kids’ bedroom, however, was the last place they wanted brands present.

"We’ve purposely built space in the Home for people to relax and recuperate. On the balcony, for example, is about the importance of silence and the powerful role that sound plays in our lives. In the bedroom, Lumie makes sure people wake up to the sound of birds singing," Gosling said.