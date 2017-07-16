Campaign TV: Winter is here for King's (Landing) Cross

London's busy underground stations, Kings Cross and Waterloo, hosted a Game of Thrones experience for commuters to celebrate the launch of its latest season on 17 July.

The Iron Throne, White Walkers and buskers playing the show's theme were all seen at King's Cross to celebrate the seventh season of the fantasy phenomenon.

TfL's Graeme Craig, director of commercial development, discussed how "between us and Exterion Media, we're looking to make the best use out of the best out of home advertising estate in the world".

Craig also explainied how experiential marketing such as this can "transform our estate" as well as "the outdoor industry".

For TfL, Craig hopes that this experience will keep to their brand promise that "every journey matters" for the millions of daily users of the underground.