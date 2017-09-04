Ben Bold
Campaign Underground to delve into emotional response to brands

Tickets are on sale for second instalment of Campaign Underground, an event featuring an array of content that will seek to answer the question: can brands genuinely engage emotionally with consumers?

Campaign Underground: looking at brands and emotion
This month's event, which takes place at former horse hospital and burlesque venue Proud Camden on 20 September, is the second Campaign Underground, the first of which in April examined how marketers, brands and agencies could make practical use of behavioural science.

The autumn instalment will focus on the "economics of emotion", seeking to get to the heart of how brands can genuinely engage consumers' inner selves and change buying behaviour.

The event is being run by Campaign in association with behavioural planning agency Total Media.

Presentations will include a foreword by Total Media managing director Tom Laranjo on easing the friction between analytics and emotion, while Cheryl Calverley, head of marketing at the AA, will discuss how political insights can help marketers tap into people's psyches.

Other speakers include Gawain Morrison, co-founder and chief executive of Sensum, Chris Bates, head of CRM and digital marketing at John Lewis and Belinda Parmar, the author and activist.

The evening's proceedings will be wrapped up in a Q&A and epilogue fronted by Mark Earls (aka the HERDmeister), a marketing consultant and writer.

April's inaugural Campaign Underground featured presentations from speakers including Transport for London marketing director Christopher Macleod and KFC senior consumer insights manager Martin Bryant. Delegates were privy to a plethora of insights, points of view, discussions and information on the subconscious, including these six takeaways.

