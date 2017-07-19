Sam Burne James
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Cannes Lions revenues up seven per cent in 2017 despite delegate decline

The 2017 Cannes Lions festival earned revenues of £62.9m ($820m) for its owner Ascential, despite "slightly reduced" award entry and delegate numbers, the company's half-year results say.

Cannes Lions revenues up seven per cent in 2017 despite delegate decline

Ascential Group yesterday published its interim results for the six months to 30 June, which show revenue from continuing operations of £222m, up from £176.2m the year before.

The £62.9m earned by Cannes, equalling more than a quarter of Ascential's total income, rose seven per cent on an organic, constant currency basis against 2016.

"This revenue growth was achieved despite slightly reduced volumes of award entries and delegates reflecting the reduced participation by certain major agency customers, which was offset by growth in revenues from new participants such as technology companies and new media platforms as well as the increased sale of premium packages and value-added services," the report said.

More than 10,000 paying delegates attended Cannes in 2017, it said. In recent years, the organisers have reported that the festival attracts 12,000 attendees.

The festival had reported 43,101 entries for 2016, a rise of seven per cent year on year, but for 2017 this number dropped back to 41,170.

The principal revenue streams for the Cannes Lions are delegate passes (42 per cent) and award submissions (41 per cent) followed by partnerships and digital (15 per cent), with the final two per cent coming from hotel room booking commissions. 

Of the award entry figures, the report said: "Award entry numbers for individual Lions categories can vary year on year but the broad trends remain unchanged with the vast majority of the small year on year decline from the challenged categories of print and outdoor."

Ascential, which went through an IPO in 2016, also said: "Going forward we are encouraged by the participation of major advertisers, partners, agency networks and the Mayor of Cannes in a newly formed advisory committee created to help shape the future of the festival and ensure it continues reflects opportunities and needs in the creative industry."

The 2017 Lions festival ended with questions over the festival's relevance, in part prompted by Publicis' announcement that it would not be taking part next year. This led to the organisers forming a committee to "help shape the future of the festival".

This article was first published on www.prweek.com

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Andy Nairn
Share
July 19, 2017 Andy Nairn

1 Brainstorm? Groupwank more like

I'm writing this in what is commonly known as a brainstorm. Or as I like to call it: an arseache. A groupwank.

Is John Lewis losing its retailing crown?

2 Is John Lewis losing its retailing crown?

You saw it here first: 49 years of Campaign's best front pages

3 You saw it here first: 49 years of Campaign's best front pages

Uber is everything that is wrong with disruption

4 Uber is everything that is wrong with disruption

AMV BBDO snatches creative teams from BBH and W&K

5 AMV BBDO snatches creative teams from BBH and W&K

6 TBWA\London boosts senior staff line-up with Jex and Vogt

Share0 shares

7 Dove needs to refocus on honesty, not rely on 'stunts'

Share0 shares

8 Facebook to launch news subscription model later this year

Share0 shares

9 Love Island success boosts younger audience for ITV

Share0 shares

10 MullenLowe Group in talks to buy creative agency 101

Share0 shares
Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models
Shares0
Share July 06, 2017 Nick Emery

1 Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models

The industry needs an audience-first media revolution that balances brand and outcomes, writes Mindshare's global chief executive.

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

View all the Grand Prix winners from Cannes Lions 2017
Shares0

3 View all the Grand Prix winners from Cannes Lions 2017

4 Job Description: Creative director

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

5 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

6 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares
Promoted

7 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

8 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

9 Has the promise of brand purpose been overblown?

Share0 shares

10 MediaCom scoops €875m media account for Peugeot-Citroen owner PSA Group

Share0 shares

Just published

Consumers urge brands to push the boundaries of gender stereotyping

Consumers urge brands to push the boundaries of gender stereotyping

Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

Love Island attracts record breaking audience for ITV2

Love Island attracts record breaking audience for ITV2

Guardian bolsters digital and cuts losses by third

Guardian bolsters digital and cuts losses by third

Cannes Lions revenues up seven per cent in 2017 despite delegate decline

Cannes Lions revenues up seven per cent in 2017 despite delegate decline

More