Ben Bold
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Cannes Lions teams up with UN to create sustainability awards category

Cannes Lions has teamed up with the United Nations to launch a new category of 17 awards aimed at supporting and raising awareness of global sustainable development initiatives such as ending poverty and protecting the planet.

Cannes Lions: another 17 awards to be added under new sustainability category
Cannes Lions: another 17 awards to be added under new sustainability category

The Sustainable Development Goals Lion, announced today at the UN General Assembly in New York, has been created as the result of a collaboration between the UN, Cannes Lions and its owner Ascential. 

The award will recognise advertising and marketing ideas that successfully advocate the UN Sustainable Development Goals, 17 global goals adopted by 193 member states in 2015, each of which has specific targets designed to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure prosperity for all.

The new Lion will champion creative work that helps member states on the journey to achieving those goals. It will be developed in time for entries going live in January 2018, while a dedicated cross-discipline jury from across relevant sectors will be brought in to judge the awards.

Terry Savage, Cannes Lions chairman, said: "Brands and other organisations are now increasingly leadingaction that promotes good in the world and initiatives that positively impact and enhance the lives of the global community.

"This award will celebrate and recognise those doing exactly that."

All entry fees for the new category will be donated to projects that advance SDGs, such as the work of the UN, its agencies and non-governmental organisations deciding on beneficiaries.

Duncan Painter, Ascential chief executive, added: "In 2016, UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon stood on stage at Cannes Lions and asked the world’s greatest creatives to cometogether to create the biggest campaign ever for humanity.

"This partnership is the next important step in this crucial journey for humanity and the planet."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
How to beat short-termism

Promoted

Added 3 hours ago

How to beat short-termism

MEDIA
dmexco17: Industry meets at Campaign party

Promoted

Added 5 hours ago

dmexco17: Industry meets at Campaign party

MEDIA
In defence of programmatic

Promoted

Added 9 hours ago

In defence of programmatic

MEDIA
The boys are back: three members of much-loved cast of cult hit TV series Red Dwarf with writer Doug Naylor (l-r Chris Barrie, Doug Naylor, Robert Llewellyn, and Craig Charles

Promoted

Added 10 hours ago

Driven by original content - why TV is still the most effective advertising medium

MOST READ
TRENDING
Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'
Share September 12, 2017 Gideon Spanier

1 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

Accenture Interactive claims it is building the first global "experience agency of record" and that it can cater for the needs of brands better than traditional agency holding companies.

Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

2 Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

Natalie Graeme, Lucy Jameson and Nils Leonard

3 Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

Leonard, Jameson and Graeme unveil new agency

4 Leonard, Jameson and Graeme unveil new agency

Adam & Eve shareholders pocket £110m after earn-out

5 Adam & Eve shareholders pocket £110m after earn-out

6 Tyrrells launches debut TV ads with new 'absurd what we do' tagline

Share0 shares

7 Nespresso goes big on sustainability credentials in new global campaign

Share0 shares

8 Tesco Bank hires top Barclays marketer to replace Larcombe

Share0 shares

9 Virgin Trains in OOH 'first' with ads that use traffic and geo data to compare journey times

Share0 shares

10 O2 launches multimillion-pound 'Oops' campaign promoting screen replacement service

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

2 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

3 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Natalie Graeme, Lucy Jameson and Nils Leonard
Shares0

4 Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

We need to talk about the Trivago ad
Shares0

5 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

6 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares
Promoted

8 Job description: Creative director

Share0 shares
Promoted

9 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

Share0 shares

10 WPP unveils Wavemaker as name of merged MEC-Maxus agency

Share0 shares