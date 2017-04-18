Cara Delevingne Rimmel ad banned by ASA

The spot, featuring model and actress Cara Delevingne, was created by New York agency Laird & Partners and received one complaint after it was seen in December.

The ad’s voiceover stated: "Rimmel introduces Cara Delevingne for new Scandaleyes Reloaded mascara. Dangerously bold lashes. New max-density brush for clump-free lashes. Extreme volume … Extreme wear."

In its response to the complaint, Coty denied that it had lengthened or thickened Delevingne’s lashes in post-production, and provided "before" and "after" photos to demonstrate that she had full and long lashes in both.

It admitted that it used lash inserts, in accordance with standard industry practice, but only to fill in gaps – and that some lashes were redrawn in post-production, where they were not visible due to Delevingne’s dark eyeshadow.

But the watchdog said that the depiction in the ad did, in fact, create a lengthening and volumising effect, and that consumers would expect to experience similar results to those shown.

The ASA ruled that the ad breached BCAP Code rules on misleading advertising, substantiation, and exaggeration, and ordered that it did not appear again in its current form.