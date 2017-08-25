Suzanne Bidlake
Carat and Amplifi lead nominations for DCM Awards

Carat and Amplifi lead among the agencies and brands up for contention in the third annual Digital Cinema Media Awards revealed today.

Three: won last year's Grand Prix for 'I know what you unboxed last summer'

The competition, run by Digital Cinema Media in partnership with Campaign, aims to honour and celebrate the best campaigns aired on the big screen by the ad industry over the past year.

Media agency Carat UK and Amplifi, Dentsu Aegis Network's media investment arm, have been shortlisted nine times: the agencies were shortlisted twice each for campaigns on behalf of Arla, Microsoft Xbox, and Vauxhall, with one nomination each for Adidas, British Airways, and Diageo brand Baileys.

This year, prizes include a red carpet experience for four people and a cinema screen-time campaign to the value of £100,000.

Judges, chaired by Claire Beale, Campaign’s global editor-in-chief, will meet in early September to pick the winners, who will be announced at a red-carpet awards ceremony on 27 September at The Ham Yard Hotel in London.

The nominees

Best use of cinema (small)

This category rewards campaigns under £250,000 (DCM ratecard) which demonstrate the best use of cinema.

  • Arla / Carat UK & Amplifi / "Arla organic"

  • British Airways / Carat UK & Amplifi / "British Airways Holidays"

  • Combe Just For Men / MEC / "Control GX 2017 launch"

  • DFS / MediaCom / "Quality, made in Britain"

  • Diageo – Baileys / Carat UK & Amplifi / "Don’t mind if I Baileys"

  • English National Opera / Total Media / "Madam Butterfly"

  • ITV / Goodstuff Communications / "ITV and the iconic red chair"

  • Leffe / Vizeum UK & The Story Lab / "Picturehouse pop-up sponsorship"

  • Microsoft – Xbox / Carat UK & Amplifi / "Forza Horizon 3"

  • Movember Foundation / "Suicide notes talk too late"

  • Quaker Oats / OMD / "The mighty oats"

  • Rolex / Mindshare / "A celebration of the art and craft of filmmaking"

  • The Sunday Times / Pulse Media / "It all starts with The Sunday Times"

  • Three / Mindshare / "The Miami flamingo partnership"

  • Unilever / BDTD & AnyClip / "Swedish glace"

Best use of cinema (large)

This category rewards campaigns over £250,000 (DCM ratecard) which demonstrate the best use of cinema.

  • Audi / MediaCom / "Best seat in the house"

  • Comparethemarket.com / MEC / "Meerkat Movies"

  • Ikea / Vizeum UK & Amplifi / "The wonderful everyday – transforming purpose into profit"

  • Nationwide / MEC / "Voices"

  • The Co-op / Rocket / "How authenticity is all about doing good and telling great stories"

  • Vauxhall / Carat UK & Amplifi / "Vauxhall awards season"

Best long-copy cinema campaign

This category recognises long copy ads or branded content (60-seconds and over) that uses cinema as part of its strategy.

  • Adidas / Carat UK & Amplifi / "Original is never finished"

  • Audi / MediaCom / "Best seat in the house"

  • Channel 4 / OMD UK / "Paralympics"

  • Movember Foundation / "Suicide notes talk too late"

  • Nationwide / MEC / "Voices"

  • Quaker Oats / OMD UK / "The mighty oats"

  • Rolex / Mindshare / "A celebration of the art and craft of filmmaking"


Best newcomer to cinema

This category is for new brands or brands which have not used cinema since before digitisation in September 2012.

  • Bupa / MEC / "Living cinema"

  • Combe Just For Men / MEC / "Control GX 2017 launch"

  • Leffe / Vizeum UK & The Story Lab / "Picturehouse pop-up sponsorship"

  • Movember Foundation / "Suicide notes talk too late"

  • Nestlé / Zenith / "Creating noise in cinema"

Best use of innovation in cinema

This category rewards campaigns that can demonstrate innovative thinking, whether through new technology, new formats, new insight or planning.

  • Audi / MediaCom / "Best seat in the house"

  • ITV / Goodstuff Communications / "ITV and the iconic red chair"

  • Jaguar / Mindshare / "Get behind the wheel by manipulating the wheel"

  • Microsoft – Xbox / Carat UK & Amplifi / "Forza Horizon 3"

  • Movember Foundation / "Suicide notes talk too late"

  • Right Guard / MEC / "David Brent partnership"

  • Ubisoft / Maxus / "The screen hack"

  • Vauxhall / Carat UK & Amplifi / "Vauxhall awards season"

  • YouTube / OMD UK / "YouTube powered cinema"

Best ‘marketing for good’ campaign

This category recognises campaigns that have delivered a tangible impact for good.

  • Arla / Carat UK & Amplifi / "Arla organic"

  • Channel 4 / OMD UK / "Paralympics"

  • Movember Foundation / "Suicide notes talk too late"

  • The Co-op / Rocket / "Making a real difference in Co-op's communities"

A Grand Prix is chosen by the judging panel solely from the winners of the six main entry categories.

The judging panel for 2017 includes: Anna Carpen, executive creative director, 18 Feet & Rising; Bridget Angear, joint chief strategy officer, Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO; Dan Clays, chief executive, OMD; Davina Barker, sales director, Digital Cinema Media; Gabrielle Bell, former chief strategy officer, M&C Saatchi London; Grant Millar, chief client officer, Zenith; Henry Daglish, founder, Bountiful Cow; Jem Lloyd-Williams, managing director, Vizeum; Karen Stacey, chief executive, Digital Cinema Media; Nick Baughan, chief executive, Maxus UK; Paul Davies, consumer marketing director, Microsoft; Rachel Forde, chief executive, Mediavest; and Rick Hirst, chief executive, Carat UK.

Three, LG and Mindshare scooped the top prize in 2016 for the "I know what you unboxed last summer" branded content film.

Find out more at www.dcm.co.uk/awards.

