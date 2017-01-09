Promoted
Clear Channel
Matthew Landeman, Carat
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Carat MD Matthew Landeman talks street

We ask judges of the Campaign and Clear Channel Outdoor Media Awards what inspires them most about outdoor

Carat MD Matthew Landeman talks street

If there is one defining characteristic the digital economy has brought to the media landscape, it is profound and rapid change. 

Of the "traditional" media channels that have had to adapt to make the most of the opportunity this new paradigm brings, arguably out-of-home has transformed more than most. Indeed, the medium has markedly changed, both in terms of its physical manifestation and how it is used to engage with audiences and build brands.

In this new world, OOH can be a dynamic platform upon which data is layered to create experiences for consumers that not only build emotional connections, but also serve a clear purpose and utility. 

Santander’s recent London Cycle Scheme work is a great example of this. Dynamic, geo-fenced OOH was used to create a network of sites that provided real-time information on where the nearest bike-docking station was and how many cycles were available for hire there. The work, a useful service to those sweltering at a bus stop, helped to deliver a marked improvement in hires overall. 

Elsewhere last summer, Diageo created an iBeacon data stream directly from bars to allow consumers to find space in a nearby beer garden to enjoy a Pimm’s, while during the Olympics, Camelot used live data to keep people aware of the latest medal count while they were out and about.

All these ideas deliver on the magic "3Ds" of OOH that now represent some of the best thinking in this space – it must be dynamic, digital and data-fuelled. 

However, for me, it’s about a medium that has truly redefined the role it has to play, has innovated and digitised at scale, and is now, more than ever, something that enhances the streetscape with a
level of interaction, value and use never seen before.

Matthew Landeman is managing director of Carat UK.

As a judge in the Clear Channel and Campaign Outdoor Media Awards 2017, he will be looking for... "Effective, brave ideas that push the boundaries of the channel"

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Tesco launches 'love stories' quality food campaign
Share January 09, 2017 Omar Oakes

1 Tesco launches 'love stories' quality food campaign

Tesco's new brand campaign aims to promote the supermarket giant's food quality credentials by introducing "food love stories" each month.

Ford sets the wheels of love in motion by putting Mustang on Tinder

2 Ford sets the wheels of love in motion by putting Mustang on Tinder

Ad sales director disqualified for ten years

3 Ad sales director disqualified for ten years

Army appeals to human need to belong in new integrated recruitment campaign

4 Army appeals to human need to belong in new integrated recruitment campaign

James Wildman: poised to quit Trinity Mirror

5 James Wildman poised to quit Trinity Mirror to head Hearst UK

6 Specsavers returns to TV in extremely French ad

Share0 shares

7 Robert Senior steps down from Saatchi & Saatchi

Share0 shares

8 What CES really means for advertising

Share0 shares

9 What's next for Saatchi & Saatchi after Senior's departure

Share0 shares

10 Scooby-Doo fronts Halifax's latest ad

Share0 shares
How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories
Shares0
Share January 03, 2017

1 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

To showcase innovation and good practice, Campaign is publishing the best case studies from the 2016 Marketing New Thinking Awards, held in association with Sky Media. EasyJet and Havas Helia triumphed in the Data Creativity category for their data-driven work on the airline's 20th anniversary.

Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign
Shares0

2 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

3 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

4 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Job Description: Creative director
Shares0

5 Job Description: Creative director

6 Digital Innovation Agency of the Year 2016: SapientRazorfish

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

8 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

9 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares

10 Advertising Agency of the Year 2016: Adam & Eve/DDB

Share0 shares

Just published

Condé Nast's long-serving MD Coleridge to step down

Condé Nast's long-serving MD Coleridge to step down

Guardian US boss Eamonn Store to leave

Guardian US boss Eamonn Store to leave

Protein World signs up Khloé Kardashian to 'empower' young women

Protein World signs up Khloé Kardashian to 'empower' young women

Uber teams up with Man Utd to offer match day content to fans

Uber teams up with Man Utd to offer match day content to fans

KFC launches creative review

KFC launches creative review

More