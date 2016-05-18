Gurjit Degun
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Carat trials out-of-hours emails ban

Carat, the Dentsu Aegis Network media shop, is trialling a new email policy to encourage better health among employees.

Carat: it is launching its wellness month on Monday with this goody bag for staff
Carat: it is launching its wellness month on Monday with this goody bag for staff

As part of its annual wellness month, staff will be banned from sending internal emails on a Friday to deploy greater face-to-face dialogue across the business.

The agency is also making an effort to have fewer "out-of-hours ‘always on’ behaviours" by encouraging people to only send internal and external emails between 8am and 7pm Monday to Friday. At weekends, the company said, emails should only be sent "in emergency situations only".

Matthew Landeman, managing director of Carat UK, said: "We are mobile and connected 24/7 so it is becoming more and more ‘normal’ to send communications to each other well outside of reasonable working hours and people often feel under pressure to respond to these communications.

"Overall this has a negative effect on productivity and wellbeing as it means we get less overall down time, less opportunity to manage the cadence of our lives, and less time for re-setting our levels of energy and focus so we are happier and better at what we do overall at home and in the workplace."

This year’s wellness month kicks off next week and focuses on mental health to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Week, which runs from 8 May to 14 May.

Over the next four weeks there will be more than 50 different free activities and lectures at the London office. Events last year included reflexology, a table tennis tournament, guided walks in nearby parks and galleries, and floristry lessons.

Landeman added: "This year we wanted to focus on mental health, equipping people with a whole range of tools to develop their own mental health and resilience as well as investing the time and effort needed to make us a more mental health aware business through training, personal stories and discussion panels."

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
M&S unveils 'radical' new brand campaign created by Grey London
Share
Added 36 hours ago Kate Magee

1 M&S unveils 'radical' new brand campaign created by Grey London

Marks & Spencer is urging the nation to "spend it well" in a new brand campaign that marks a "radical departure" from its previous marketing.

9Gag buries monument to memes in the desert to puzzle future generations

2 9Gag buries monument to memes in the desert to puzzle future generations

Former News UK commercial chief Paul Hayes dies

3 Former News UK commercial chief Paul Hayes dies

Richard Branson hails 'world's first dyslexia sperm bank' for charity launch

4 Richard Branson hails 'world's first dyslexia sperm bank' for charity launch

YouTube's Barb bid rejected

5 YouTube's Barb bid rejected

6 Cadbury launches five ads to promote singles bars

Share0 shares

7 LV= pays tribute to 'extremely talented' marketer Guy Hedger

Share0 shares

8 Unlimited launches 200-person CRM agency in Bristol

Share0 shares

9 Why Coke, Citi, Mars and J. Crew are placing bets on hybrid CMOs

Share0 shares

10 Wacl Future Leaders: You are your biggest investment

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

3 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Job description: Campaign manager
Shares0

5 Job description: Campaign manager

6 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

7 Ad industry's reaction to that Pepsi ad ignores a sad reality

Share0 shares

8 Channel 4 launches 'world's first' VOD ads with personalised audio

Share0 shares

9 Pepsi ad debacle: industry responds to what went wrong

Share0 shares

10 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

Just published

RadiumOne launches brand safety division

RadiumOne launches brand safety division

TSB hires Pete Markey from Aviva

TSB hires Pete Markey from Aviva

Wins this week: EA Sports, Honda, Virgin Atlantic/Virgin Holidays

Wins this week: EA Sports, Honda, Virgin Atlantic/Virgin Holidays

M&S appoints Archie Norman as chairman

M&S appoints Archie Norman as chairman

The changing role for agencies in a world of modern brands

The changing role for agencies in a world of modern brands

More