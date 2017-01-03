Carat wins global Standard Chartered media pitch

Carat has confirmed its win of a global remit for media strategy, planning and buying for Standard Chartered Bank.

The work will be led out of Singapore and covers more than 60 markets, according to the agency. The win follows a competitive pitch called in June last year.

The incumbent was OMD.

"We are very pleased to start the year with the win of this prestigious account out of our Singapore hub for the global Carat network," said Sean O’Brien, chief executive of Carat Asia-Pacific.

"Our strength in strategic thinking, quality of product and consistency across markets enabled us to win this business. It’s also testament to Dentsu Aegis Network’s collaborative brand value that we have expanded from the pre-existing iProspect relationship."

A version of this article was first published by Campaign Asia-Pacific.





