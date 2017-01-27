Carling aims for simplicity with brand refresh

Carling: new design is created by BrandOpus

The new look, created by brand design agency BrandOpus, uses a uniform look with differing colours across the four products in the range: original lager, apple cider, premium lager Carling Premier, and fruit-flavoured Carling Citrus Twist.

It will roll out across retailers and pubs through 2017.

Jim Shearer, Carling brand director, said: "The new identity is simple yet proud, reinforcing Carling’s values – genuine, dependable and unpretentious, cementing and driving our position as Britain’s original and best loved lager."

Carling appointed Havas London as its UK creative agency last week after a competitive pitch run by ISBA. The brand’s previous agency, Creature of London, entered the process but was eliminated before the pitch stage.

Nir Wegrzyn, BrandOpus chief executive and founder, said: "It was important for us that the new identity be instantly recognisable as Carling, but enough of a visual shift to move the brand perception. We organised the brand in a much more consistent way that would appeal to new consumers and loyal drinkers alike."

Carling resumed its relationship with the Premier League last year, becoming the official beer partner of the football competition. It was previously the title sponsor between 1993 and 2001.