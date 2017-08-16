Simon Gwynn
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Carlsberg to bring dead founder 'back to life' to mark 170th birthday

Carlsberg Group is hosting a week of events in its home city of Copenhagen to mark the anniversary of its 1847 founding by JC Jacobsen.

Carlsberg: latest campaign starred Mads Mikkelsen
Carlsberg: latest campaign starred Mads Mikkelsen

The week culminates on 26 August, when the brand will host "Probably the best Street Party in the World", open to all the people of Copenhagen.

From tomorrow until 17 September, Carlsberg’s Old Brewhouse will be opened to the public and will host the photo exhibition Street of the world by photographer Jeroen Swolfs. The brewhouse has been out of use for more than a decade.

On 23 August, the Carlsberg Glyptotek art museum will host a talk in which Jacobsen will be brought back to life using "modern technology" in an execution created by Brussels agency FCB Happiness.

The same day, the company will launch the latest innovation in its sustainability plan, Together Towards Zero, on the premises of Jacobsen’s original brewery that is today part of the Visit Carlsberg visitors' centre.

And, throughout the week, Visit Carlsberg is offering guests the chance to try a menu made using using ingredients either currently or previously used in beer.

A 170th anniversary microsite, meanwhile, features content including videos that lead the viewer of tours of Copenhagen by drone, as well as information about topics including the brand’s contribution to beer history.

Cees ‘t Hart, chief executive of Carlsberg, said: "Carlsberg Group has used the past 170 years creating not only probably the best beer in the world, but also revolutionised the entire brewing industry improving quality through science.

"For 170 hours in Copenhagen, Carlsberg group will celebrate yesterday’s and today’s achievements as well as highlighting how the group plans to brew for a better tomorrow through investments in science and contributions to society."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

BRANDS
Chris Tung, chief marketing officer of Alibaba Group, speaks at Cannes Lions

Promoted

Added 11 hours ago

One click away: Alibaba's data marketing suite

How to create an excellent marketing CV in 5 steps

Promoted

August 16, 2017

How to create an excellent marketing CV in 5 steps

Win £100 Amazon voucher: Campaign Jobs user survey

Promoted

August 15, 2017

Win £100 Amazon voucher: Campaign Jobs user survey

AGENCY
From the idea to the big screen: "Pennies for Life"

Promoted

August 15, 2017
digital

From the idea to the big screen: "Pennies for Life"

MOST READ
TRENDING
Audi rolls out global VR experience to get people back into the showroom
Share August 15, 2017 Emily Tan & James Page

1 Audi rolls out global VR experience to get people back into the showroom

Consumers are so well-informed by their online research they no longer feel a need to visit car showrooms, which is a problem for Audi.

Deloitte buys Ikea agency Acne and hires Sandoz to lead creative

2 Deloitte buys Ikea agency Acne and hires Sandoz to lead creative

PR and advertising execs launch integrated creative agency

3 PR and advertising execs launch integrated creative agency

'A unique form of ad fraud': agency creates fake influencers, wins sponsorship deals

4 'A unique form of ad fraud': agency creates fake influencers, wins sponsorship deals

Five top directors review their first ads, plus the advice they wish they'd known then

5 Five top directors review their first ads, plus the advice they wish they'd known then

6 Group M rolls out viewability standards globally

Share0 shares

7 Always '#LikeAGirl' returns to fight girls' fear of failure

Share0 shares

8 Why media agencies must move from 'what' to 'how'

Share0 shares

9 Didn't they learn from Walkers? National Lottery campaign with British Athletics hijacked

Share0 shares

10 Why brands will welcome Amazon's challenge to Google and Facebook

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

2 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

3 Job description: Campaign manager

4 Job Description: Creative director

GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete
Shares0

5 GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete

6 Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

Share0 shares

7 The experience economy: key trends for 2017

Share0 shares

8 Audi rolls out global VR experience to get people back into the showroom

Share0 shares

9 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

10 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares