Cartoon Network partners with nail salon for Powerpuff Girls activation













of

The four-week experience features The Powerpuff Girls merchandise around the salon, as well as new nail art designs.

Jo Broadfield, vice-president of Cartoon Network Enterprises, explained that experiences are "critical" part of young people’s lives.

She said: "Experiences are just as important, if not more, than the product and we need to keep people engaged. If we want to drive fandom we need to be doing this."

Broadfield added that the partnership came about after her team noticed that the owner of the Wah salon is a fan of The Powerpuff Girls, and the business was already engaging with fans of the cartoon.

Cartoon Network is also using Snapchat for the first time for a campaign around The Powerpuff Girls. Those using the app while at the salon can access unique branded frames.