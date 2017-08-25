Case study: programmatic as a force for good

79% of staff said that the more a company valued corporate social responsibility, the more they wanted to work for that company, according to a study by Cone Communications.

An opportunity to give back motivates employees and work that helps others can increase morale on both a professional and personal level. As advertisers, we are in a position to do good and give back more than we think. We can encourage people to go that extra mile in aid of those less fortunate.

We recently partnered with GlobalGiving – a crowd-funding platform for nonprofits that works with grassroots charities across the world. Through our people, tech and expertise in the programmatic space we were able to help drive awareness of the charity, and specifically increase donations to one of their key campaigns that supports women and young girls in high risk areas: The GlobalGiving Girl Fund.

Achieving big things for women and young girls

Using our technology and skills, we raised almost $200,000 from over 4,000 donors across the US and Western Europe. That’s almost a 50% increase compared to the average for women-and-girl campaigns run by GlobalGiving in the past. This money helped to build a school for at-risk girls in Kenya, educate girls in Afghanistan, support girls and their families in Vietnam, and fund many other vital charities and their projects.

How we did it

Through our insights, we defined and activated audiences for two key audience segments: corporate organisations and women.

We built a two-strand campaign strategy, leveraging native advertising to effectively reach these two main audience groups at scale.

We designed and optimised our creative to appeal to each audience type based on context, behaviour, demographics, and the best-performing time slots. For example, a consumer reading a piece in The Guardian about women in business might be presented with native advertising themed around women’s empowerment. A reader of Forbes, on the other hand, would be served an advert promoting the benefits of charitable donations as part of a CSR programme. So in a nutshell, we were able to serve GlobalGiving banner ads in the right place, at the right time and at the right place.

Delivering results and giving back through programmatic

During the research phase, we came across the surprising fact that 20% of charities still don’t have any way of accepting online donations and 48% of charities think that there aren’t enough internet-savvy donors to make online donations worthwhile.

Enabled by our technology, we set forth to dispel this myth and make the biggest impact possible, helping GlobalGiving to reach even more relevant individuals and groups.

GlobalGiving are ahead of the curve when it comes to leveraging technology for good. At the end of the campaign, they had gained intelligence to help them understand and discover their audiences helping them achieve results, whether it be awareness for one of their many grassroots charities in need of exposure or increased donations.

Our methodology is one that can be applied to increase efficiency and effectiveness not just for other charities but any other brand that is looking to drive results for their campaigns using programmatic advertising.

Xaxis were pleased to partner and drive positive outcomes for GlobalGiving – who do so much for a variety of important causes. This campaign demonstrates the power of combining creativity, teamwork, data and technology – and all for a great cause.