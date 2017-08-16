Omar Oakes
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Channel 4: 17-minute ad breaks for Bake Off is not a record

Channel 4 has denied reports that ad breaks for The Great British Bake Off will be a record length, as one of the show's presenters advised viewers to record the show and fast-forward through the ads.

Bake Off: Hollywood, Toksvig, Fielding, and Leith
Bake Off: Hollywood, Toksvig, Fielding, and Leith

The baking contest show, which makes its debut on 29 August after Channel 4 bought it from the BBC last year, will have four breaks lasting a total of 16 minutes and 42 seconds. This will include ads as well as Channel 4's own promos, which are not counted by Ofcom as advertising. 

Prue Leith, the new Bake Off judge who has replaced Mary Berry to star opposite familiar face Paul Hollywood, advised fans to record the show so they could fast-forward through the ad breaks, the Telegraph reported.

Meanwhile, a Channel 4 source was reported by The Sun as saying that no other show on the channel had this many ads for a programme that is 75 minutes long.

However, a Channel 4 spokeswoman told Campaign the number of ads in Bake Off would not be a record and said the "exact same ad pattern" was used during an episode of The Handmaid’s Tale in May.

In an advance screening and question-and-answer session with journalists yesterday, chief creative officer Jay Hunt said she made no apology for the show having ads and insisted the broadcaster had been careful in considering where the ad breaks sit.

The Ofcom code on the scheduling of television advertising sets a limit of 12 minutes for ad breaks on any channel, while public service channels like Channel 4 must not show ad breaks longer than an average of eight minutes per hour between 6pm and 11pm. Each individual ad break on Channel 4, meanwhile, is not allowed to be longer than three minutes and 50 seconds.

Hollywood is the only member of the original show to follow Bake Off from the BBC to Channel 4. Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig have replaced Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins as the show’s presenters.

The Channel 4 spokeswoman added: "As the programme format remains unchanged, Bake Off episodes are 75 minutes long to ensure that viewers can enjoy all of the competition action they love. Channel 4 is a commercially funded, public service broadcaster which puts its profits into programmes. Advertising allows us to invest in high quality British productions like the Great British Bake Off and keep them free to air for viewers.

"A 75-minute slot is not usual in the Channel 4 schedule so there isn't a standard programme run time, however, the Bake Off run time (58 mins) across the 75 minute slot is consistent with the run time of programmes on other free-to-air commercial public service broadcaster's channels in similar peak time slots."

Bake Off fans likely to keep watching live to avoid spoilers

WCRS chief strategy officer Matt Willifer said most Bake Off viewers were unlikely to take Leith's advice. 

Willifer told Campaign: "People are free to follow Prue’s advice, but the data suggest not many of them are. 60% of video consumption in the UK is live TV, as opposed to 11% playback TV and 4% broadcaster VOD. I imagine the percentage watching live is even higher for the Bake Off audience, and for particularly popular programmes like Bake Off which people want to see at the earliest opportunity."

Mark Jackson, managing director at MC&C, said Bake Off fans were likely to watch live because they were afraid of "spoilers" and cited the appeal of Game of Thrones on Sky Atlantic as a show that people wanted to watch live.

"The best way to avoid spoilers? Watch live. Plus, with hashtags and trending topics dominating Twitter feeds, many will be forced to engage with the programme as it plays out in real time," Jackson added.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

BRANDS
Chris Tung, chief marketing officer of Alibaba Group, speaks at Cannes Lions

Promoted

Added 32 hours ago

One click away: Alibaba's data marketing suite

How to create an excellent marketing CV in 5 steps

Promoted

August 16, 2017

How to create an excellent marketing CV in 5 steps

Win £100 Amazon voucher: Campaign Jobs user survey

Promoted

August 15, 2017

Win £100 Amazon voucher: Campaign Jobs user survey

AGENCY
From the idea to the big screen: "Pennies for Life"

Promoted

August 15, 2017
digital

From the idea to the big screen: "Pennies for Life"

MOST READ
TRENDING
Deloitte buys Ikea agency Acne and hires Sandoz to lead creative
Share
August 17, 2017 Emily Tan

1 Deloitte buys Ikea agency Acne and hires Sandoz to lead creative

Deloitte Digital has bought Stockholm-based Acne Agency, which has worked with brands such as H&M, Spotify and Ikea.

PR and advertising execs launch integrated creative agency

2 PR and advertising execs launch integrated creative agency

Five top directors review their first ads, plus the advice they wish they'd known then

3 Five top directors review their first ads, plus the advice they wish they'd known then

Group M rolls out viewability standards globally

4 Group M rolls out viewability standards globally

Always '#LikeAGirl' returns to fight girls' fear of failure

5 Always '#LikeAGirl' returns to fight girls' fear of failure

6 Why media agencies must move from 'what' to 'how'

Share0 shares

7 Airbnb's Mildenhall: listen to your mentors

Share0 shares

8 Dolmio meets Dominic: pasta sauce brand hires Wire star West for latest ad campaign

Share0 shares

9 PepsiCo under fire as Trump backtracks on criticism of far-right

Share0 shares

10 Pitch update: Spotify, Malibu, UKTV and McDonald's

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

2 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

3 Job description: Campaign manager

4 Job Description: Creative director

GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete
Shares0

5 GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete

6 Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

Share0 shares

7 The experience economy: key trends for 2017

Share0 shares

8 Audi rolls out global VR experience to get people back into the showroom

Share0 shares

9 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

10 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares