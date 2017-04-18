Maisie McCabe
Channel 4 kicks off search for £8m Bake Off sponsor

Channel 4 has confirmed the Great British Bake Off will return this autumn and has started talking to advertisers about its estimated £8m sponsorship package.

The broadcaster is looking for a single partner to sponsor all of its Bake Off-related programming in 2017 and 2018, including two Christmas specials and a celebrity version next year.

Channel 4 presented details of its plans for the Great British Bake Off – including the fact the show will be 75 minutes long so that it can follow exactly the same format as the BBC version and carry ads – to advertiser and agency partners at an event at its Victoria headquarters this afternoon.

At the event today Channel 4 announced Jo Brand is moving with the spin-off show An Extra Slice to the broadcaster. The programme will accompany the main show with celebrity guests and departing bakers reminiscing over their favourite bits.

Paul Hollywood, the sole member of the BBC line-up to sign up to the Channel 4 version, will present a new show called A Baker’s Life following his career in baking, including the kitchens and chefs who have shaped his development.

Hollywood is joined on the judging panel by the TV chef and cookery school founder Prue Leith. Hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins will be replaced by Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding.

Jonathan Allan, sales director at Channel 4, said: "As soon as Channel 4 was announced as the new home of Bake Off, we’ve been inundated with interest from advertisers keen to get involved with the biggest show on TV.

"As the new series airs with us for the first time this autumn, we’re looking forward to working with an exclusive sponsor and a whole host of brands to get creative with their communications around the show to entertain and delight Bake Off viewers.

"As a commercially funded, not-for-profit broadcaster, this advertiser investment will ensure that we can keep quality British shows like Bake Off free to air for viewers."

Commercial partners of the show will have the option of working with Great British Bake Off producer Love Productions to produce digital-only content for Channel 4’s All 4 platform. The sponsorship package could also include off-air licensing, which could push the value of the deal even higher.

Channel 4 will also look to develop special themed ad breaks around Bake Off content, as it has with other shows such as the subtitled break during French zombie drama The Returned and the fully-signed ad break during The Last Leg at last year’s Paralympics.

