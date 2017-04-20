Channel 4 launches 'world's first' VOD ads with personalised audio

The technology uses first party data from Channel 4’s database of 15 million users.

It means that, for an example, an ad for forthcoming Ridley Scott film Alien: Covenant can be signed off with the spoken message, "Matthew: run", for a viewer called Matthew.

The first advertisers to come on board are the film’s distributor 20th Century Fox, along with Foster’s and Ronseal.

David Amodio, digital and creative leader at Channel 4, said: "The most attention-grabbing word for anyone to hear is, without doubt, one’s own name, so to be able to offer advertisers the chance to speak directly to our millions of viewers is not just unique, but an immensely powerful marketing tool which adds even more value to All 4’s increasingly personalised experience."

Foster’s, meanwhile, will invite viewers to share a pint, with the line "[name]... this one’s for you", while Ronseal will use the personalisation to encourage viewers to get on with their DIY.

The ideas were developed using 4Sales’ creative approach PL4Y, alongside Mediavest Spark, Mindshare and MediaCom Manchester, the media agencies for Foster’s’, 20th Century Fox and Ronseal respectively.

Chris Green, marketing director at 20th Century Fox, said: "Alien promises to be the most terrifying and exciting movie event of the year. The audio personalisation complements and enhances the alien footage perfectly."