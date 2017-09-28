digital
Suzanne Bidlake
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Channel 4 and OMD UK win big at 2017 Digital Cinema Media Awards

Channel 4 and OMD UK took the top prize at last night's 2017 Digital Cinema Media Awards, run in association with Campaign.

Their Paralympics campaign, which looked to promote awareness of last year's Rio Paralympic Games and change public attitudes to disability, took both the award for Best Long Copy cinema campaign, as well as the overall Grand Prix, at a red carpet screening and party at London’s Ham Yard Hotel.

Judges, chaired by Campaign’s global editor-in-chief Claire Beale, praised the work for being "super smart" and for showing true knowledge of the cinema medium. It was "unanimously the best of the best", they said.

The DCM Awards, now in their third year, set out to recognise and honour the best cinema advertising launched in the past 12 months. Categories were refreshed for 2017: Best Use of Cinema was split into Small and Large and a newly-named Best Long Copy Cinema Campaign category was introduced, celebrating cinema’s ability to showcase powerful storytelling in film. Entries reached a record level this year.

Wins on the night were:

Best Use of Cinema (small) - The English National Opera and Total Media won for cleverly using cinema with a small budget to execute an emotional creative that delivered strong business results.

Best Use of Cinema (large) - Vauxhall’s "Awards season" campaign took home the trophy for Carat UK, Aplifi and McCann London. It was praised as a strong media execution which leveraged the whole cinema environment and the latest targeting capability.

Best Newcomer to Cinema - Leffe took this prize for its "Picturehouse Pop Up" sponsorship, along with agencies Vizeum UK, The Story Lab, Shine and Zen Experiential.

Best use of Innovation in Cinema - Microsoft Xbox won for its "Forza Horizon 3" campaign which used the latest 4D technology to deliver an entertaining, immersive ad. Its winning agencies were Carat UK, Amplifi, M:United and McCann London.

Best ‘Marketing for Good’ - The Movember Foundation was rewarded for its brave, hard-hitting piece "Suicide Notes Talk Too Late" that tells real life stories to encourage men to start to talk when things get tough.

Four pieces of work received Highly Commended certificates in 2017. They were: Ikea’s "The wonderful everyday – transforming purpose into profit" (Best Use of Cinema (large)), Adidas’ "Original is never finished" (Best Long Copy Cinema Campaign), Bupa’s "Living cinema" (Best Newcomer to Cinema) and YouTube’s "YouTube Powered Cinema" (Best Use of Innovation in Cinema).

