Ben Bold
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Channel 4 partners with brands for TV ads conveying sight loss

Channel 4 has teamed up with the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) and brands O2, Amazon Echo, Freeview, Paco Rabanne and Specsavers, for an entire ad break that attempts to convey the impaired vision of people with sight loss.

The campaign, which breaks today to coincide with the start of National Eye Health Week, uses five filters that are laid over all of the break’s ads, with each depicting the most common types of sight loss.

The spot will debut this evening during Channel 4’s The Undateables at around 9.15pm and will repeat at around 9.30pm with the addition of audio description for viewers with a visual impairment.

Each ad covers one of the five most common sight loss conditions, which are: macular degeneration, which affects the centre of a person’s visions; cataracts, which cloud people’s vision; diabetes-caused conditions, which affect the blood vessels at the back of the eye; hemianopia, where a person loses half of their vision; and glaucoma, which causes damage to the optic nerve.

The innovative campaign was developed by 4Sales’ creative arm, Pl4y and produced in-house by 4Creative. The ads were produced in conjunction with the RNIB and Eye Health UK, the organisers of National Eye Health Week. Each of the five brands has donated 10% of their production fees to the RNIB.

Jonathan Allan, Channel 4’s sales director, said: "Working with RNIB, we aim to illustrate the various perspectives of millions of people in the UK living with sight loss and provide full audio description to all our viewers.

"We hope this latest idea continues Channel 4’s legacy of delivering original, creative campaigns that focus on accessibility. From ‘Superhumans wanted’ winner Maltesers to last year’s fully signed ad break, and the launch of our diversity in advertising award we want to inspire advertisers to develop creative with their entire audience in mind."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

BRANDS
"The whole world is being digitised, we have to get out of our segments": Alison Lewis, global CMO, Johnson & Johnson

Promoted

Added 3 hours ago

"The whole world is being digitised, we have to get out of our segments": Alison Lewis, global CMO, Johnson & Johnson

MEDIA
Is Blockchain the answer to ad fraud?

Promoted

September 15, 2017

Is Blockchain the answer to ad fraud?

MEDIA
The Thinkboxes shortlist: July/August 2017

Promoted

September 15, 2017

The Thinkboxes shortlist: July/August 2017

MEDIA
How to beat short-termism

Promoted

September 14, 2017

How to beat short-termism

MOST READ
TRENDING
Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'
Share September 12, 2017 Gideon Spanier

1 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

Accenture Interactive claims it is building the first global "experience agency of record" and that it can cater for the needs of brands better than traditional agency holding companies.

Nespresso goes big on sustainability credentials in new global campaign

2 Nespresso goes big on sustainability credentials in new global campaign

WPP combines five brand and design agencies amid company restructure

3 WPP combines five brand and design agencies amid company restructure

Tesco Bank hires top Barclays marketer to replace Larcombe

4 Tesco Bank hires top Barclays marketer to replace Larcombe

Meet the brain behind Accenture Interactive's acquisition spree

5 Meet the brain behind Accenture Interactive's acquisition spree

6 Publicis London reinforces creative department with three overseas hirings

Share0 shares

7 Should advertisers be worried about Facebook's false audience figures?

Share0 shares

8 Absolut issues creative call to arms for a better world

Share0 shares

9 Naomi Campbell fronts karaoke squad for H&M ad campaign

Share0 shares

10 Adam & Eve's £110m earn-out deal puts a premium on cultural impact

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

2 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Natalie Graeme, Lucy Jameson and Nils Leonard
Shares0

3 Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'
Shares0

4 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

We need to talk about the Trivago ad
Shares0

5 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

6 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Creative director

Share0 shares
Promoted

8 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares
Promoted

9 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares

10 Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

Share0 shares