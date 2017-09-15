Channel 4 partners with brands for TV ads conveying sight loss

The campaign, which breaks today to coincide with the start of National Eye Health Week, uses five filters that are laid over all of the break’s ads, with each depicting the most common types of sight loss.

The spot will debut this evening during Channel 4’s The Undateables at around 9.15pm and will repeat at around 9.30pm with the addition of audio description for viewers with a visual impairment.

Each ad covers one of the five most common sight loss conditions, which are: macular degeneration, which affects the centre of a person’s visions; cataracts, which cloud people’s vision; diabetes-caused conditions, which affect the blood vessels at the back of the eye; hemianopia, where a person loses half of their vision; and glaucoma, which causes damage to the optic nerve.

The innovative campaign was developed by 4Sales’ creative arm, Pl4y and produced in-house by 4Creative. The ads were produced in conjunction with the RNIB and Eye Health UK, the organisers of National Eye Health Week. Each of the five brands has donated 10% of their production fees to the RNIB.

Jonathan Allan, Channel 4’s sales director, said: "Working with RNIB, we aim to illustrate the various perspectives of millions of people in the UK living with sight loss and provide full audio description to all our viewers.

"We hope this latest idea continues Channel 4’s legacy of delivering original, creative campaigns that focus on accessibility. From ‘Superhumans wanted’ winner Maltesers to last year’s fully signed ad break, and the launch of our diversity in advertising award we want to inspire advertisers to develop creative with their entire audience in mind."