Channel 4 promotes Tonge to creative chief

Tonge joined 4Creative in 2005

Tonge replaces John Allison and Chris Bovill, who stepped down as joint heads of 4Creative earlier this year to lead Warner Music’s content studio, The Firepit.

In her new role, Tonge will report to Dan Brooke, chief marketing and communications officer of Channel 4, overseeing the creation of campaigns for the broadcaster and contributing to its brand strategy.

Previously she was head of creative and design at 4Creative, which she joined in 2005. Tonge was behind Channel 4’s Rio Paralympics 2016 campaign, "We’re the superhumans", which won the film Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, two black D&AD Pencils, and Campaign’s Campaign of the Year.

Brooke said: "Alice is creative leader of the highest potential and we are lucky to be able to promote such a class act into this vital role. Alice thinks differently and acts differently and her turn of the 4Creative wheel will be different too."

Tonge said: "I’m super excited to be appointed in this position. I bloody love Channel 4 for all it represents: pushing boundaries, taking creative risks, celebrating diversity and challenging the status quo.

"It’s a unique and special place to me which I’ve loved watching and helping grow over the years. I’ve already got my thinking cap on as to where we can take it next. I’ve got very big shoes to fill, so no pressure!"