Channel 4 revives The Crystal Maze with Richard Ayoade

Richard O’Brien: the original host appeared on screen for a charity special edition of The Crystal Maze

Producers are already looking for teams of five contestants to take part in the show, in which crystals are earned by completing skill, mystery, physical or mental challenges.

The Crystal Maze, which originally aired from 1990 to 1995, returned to Channel 4 in October last year for a Stand Up to Cancer celebrity special hosted by Stephen Merchant.

The show became a 90s cult hit, partly do to the appeal of Rocky Horror creator and star Richard O’Brien who hosted the show until 1993.

The new series will air this year, hosted by Ayoade, the star of Channel 4 comedies The IT Crowd and Travel Man.

The Crystal Maze will be executive produced by Peter Usher and Neale Simpson for Fizz and has been commissioned by Tom Beck, commissioning editor for entertainment, and head of entertainment Ed Havard.

Beck said: "The Stand Up To Cancer special was so brilliant and so successful that commissioning a series of The Crystal Maze was almost a no-brainer.

"And I couldn’t be more pleased and excited that Richard has agreed to become the new Maze Master – he’s an inspired choice."