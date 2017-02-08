Simon Gwynn
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Chelsea FC hires Visa's Gary Twelvetree as director of marketing

Visa's executive director, marketing Gary Twelvetree is set to leave the payment provider after three-and-a-half years to become director of marketing at Chelsea Football Club.

Twelvetree: moves from Visa to Chelsea
Twelvetree: moves from Visa to Chelsea

Twelvetree will begin the new role on 10 April and report to the board of the Premier League club.

He was previously director, marketing content (communications, partnerships and digital marketing) and executive director, brand and central marketing at Visa.

Before joining Visa he spent 11 years in a series of marketing roles at Barclays Bank and Barclaycard, becoming global brand director of Barclaycard in 2009.

Earlier in his career, he led the marketing for the launch of Heat magazine at its then owner, Emap.

Twelvetree is a member of Campaign’s Power 100, published last week.

After a miserable season in 2015-16, Chelsea are today eight points clear at the top of the Premier League, and are hot favourites to regain the title they last won in 2015.

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
M/SIX snatches Sainsbury's £100m media in shock for PHD
Share February 08, 2017 Gideon Spanier

1 M/SIX snatches Sainsbury's £100m media in shock for PHD

M/SIX has won Sainsbury's estimated £100m media account in a shock move, dealing a major blow to PHD, which has held the supermarket's business for 22 years.

Find out who is in Campaign's Power 100 2016

2 Find out who is in Campaign's Power 100 2016

Jaguar Land Rover suspends UK digital ads after 'terror funding' claims

3 Jaguar Land Rover suspends UK digital ads after 'terror funding' claims

Karmarama follows acquisition by Accenture with appointment of experience chiefs

4 Karmarama follows acquisition by Accenture with appointment of experience chiefs

Brands accused of funding terror groups through online ads

5 Brands accused of funding terror groups through online ads

6 Boots hands £80m UK creative account to Ogilvy

Share0 shares

7 Valentine's Day: the best (and worst) ads by brands

Share0 shares

8 Costa calls global ad review

Share0 shares

9 YouTube launches mobile live streaming

Share0 shares

10 SNL mocks political ads from Super Bowl LI with bruising Cheetos sketch

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Marc Pritchard: P&G boss gave powerful speech on media transparency
Shares0

3 Procter & Gamble chief issues powerful media transparency rallying cry

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign
Shares0

5 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

6 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

8 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

9 Find out who is in Campaign's Power 100 2016

Share0 shares

10 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

Just published

Kitcatt Nohr founders kick off £8.5m High Court case against Publicis Groupe

Kitcatt Nohr founders kick off £8.5m High Court case against Publicis Groupe

Pernod Ricard CEO talks 'hometainment', transparency and traceability

Pernod Ricard CEO talks 'hometainment', transparency and traceability

Jaguar Land Rover calls global media review and resumes online advertising

Jaguar Land Rover calls global media review and resumes online advertising

Chelsea FC hires Visa's Gary Twelvetree as director of marketing

Chelsea FC hires Visa's Gary Twelvetree as director of marketing

Half of Brits won't spend for love, but a fifth are spoiling their pets

Half of Brits won't spend for love, but a fifth are spoiling their pets

More