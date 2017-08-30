CHI & Partners bolsters creative department

L-R: Allsop, Green and Burton

At Grey, Allsop was part of the team behind News UK’s 2014 "Rich List" campaign for The Sunday Times, which picked up awards including a gold Lion at Cannes, gold at the Campaign Big Awards, three D&AD wood Pencils, as well as three golds and a silver at Creative Circle. Green’s credits include "University" for McVitie’s and "swell" for Volvo.

Green and Allsop met at Grey. They previously worked at agencies including KesselsKramer, The Red Brick Road and Saatchi & Saatchi.

Burton, a former Campaign Face to watch, has worked at Y&R London since 2014 and wrote Marks & Spencer’s 2016 Christmas campaign "Christmas with love", which featured Mrs Claus. This won a silver Lion at Cannes and two golds at Brand Film Festival London.

The three join as creatives and will work across CHI’s portfolio of clients.

Micky Tudor, joint executive creative director at CHI, said: "Kate, Alice and Howard are three of the industry’s brightest, most exciting creatives and we couldn’t be prouder to have them join us at CHI. They will contribute enormously – both to our work and our culture."

The hirings follow the recent recruitment of Dave Bedwood, creative founder of Lean Mean Fighting Machine, who joined in July as a creative partner.