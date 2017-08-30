Jeremy Lee
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

CHI & Partners bolsters creative department

CHI & Partners has boosted its creative firepower with the hiring of Kate Allsop and Howard Green from Grey London and Alice Burton from Y&R London.

L-R: Allsop, Green and Burton
L-R: Allsop, Green and Burton

At Grey, Allsop was part of the team behind News UK’s 2014 "Rich List" campaign for The Sunday Times, which picked up awards including a gold Lion at Cannes, gold at the Campaign Big Awards, three D&AD wood Pencils, as well as three golds and a silver at Creative Circle. Green’s credits include "University" for McVitie’s and "swell" for Volvo.

Green and Allsop met at Grey. They previously worked at agencies including KesselsKramer, The Red Brick Road and Saatchi & Saatchi.

Burton, a former Campaign Face to watch, has worked at Y&R London since 2014 and wrote Marks & Spencer’s 2016 Christmas campaign "Christmas with love", which featured Mrs Claus. This won a silver Lion at Cannes and two golds at Brand Film Festival London.

The three join as creatives and will work across CHI’s portfolio of clients.

Micky Tudor, joint executive creative director at CHI, said: "Kate, Alice and Howard are three of the industry’s brightest, most exciting creatives and we couldn’t be prouder to have them join us at CHI. They will contribute enormously – both to our work and our culture." 

The hirings follow the recent recruitment of Dave Bedwood, creative founder of Lean Mean Fighting Machine, who joined in July as a creative partner.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

AGENCY
Going Underground: humans crave emotion, but do they buy it?

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago

Going Underground: humans crave emotion, but do they buy it?

BRANDS
Four essentials for fast-turnaround research

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago

Four essentials for fast-turnaround research

MEDIA
From the idea to the big screen: "Churchie's Drive-Thru Car Insurance"

Promoted

August 30, 2017
ocean outdoor

From the idea to the big screen: "Churchie's Drive-Thru Car Insurance"

MEDIA
Case study: programmatic as a force for good

Promoted

August 29, 2017

Case study: programmatic as a force for good

MOST READ
TRENDING
We need to talk about the Trivago ad
Share August 30, 2017 Sarah Hardcastle

1 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

The British public deserves better than a bored model with a big search bar.

Moneysupermarket: Dirty Dancing tribute

2 Moneysupermarket.com pays homage to Dirty Dancing in latest spot from Mother

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

3 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Is the Trivago ad really the nadir of the ad industry's output?

4 Is the Trivago ad really the nadir of the ad industry's output?

L'Oréal drops model Munroe Bergdorf after her Facebook rant

5 L'Oréal drops model Munroe Bergdorf after her Facebook rant

6 Spotify deepens programmatic ambition with Gierlinska hire

Share0 shares

7 Disney and John Lewis to host Star Wars-themed bar

Share0 shares

8 Vodafone gets help from young creatives to launch mobile youth brand

Share0 shares

9 Digital Mavericks 2017: Alternative portraits of success

Share0 shares

10 Gruppo Campari strikes comprehensive deal with WPP

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

2 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

3 Job description: Campaign manager

4 Job description: Creative director

We need to talk about the Trivago ad
Shares0

5 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

6 GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete

Share0 shares

7 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

8 The experience economy: key trends for 2017

Share0 shares

9 Audi rolls out global VR experience to get people back into the showroom

Share0 shares

10 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares