Emily Tan
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Clarks pulls shoe over accusations of sexism

British shoemaker Clarks has been accused of sexism for naming a girl's school shoe "Dolly Babe" while naming the boy's shoe "Leader".

Clarks "Dolly Babe" for girls on left, versus "Leader" for boys
Clarks "Dolly Babe" for girls on left, versus "Leader" for boys

Clarks has since removed Dolly Babe from its website but it is still on sale online on sites that include John Lewis and Amazon, the BBC reported

The brand has apologised "for any offense caused" in a statement.

Nicola Sturgeon, first minister of Scotland, has tweeted that the incident is "almost beyond belief". 

This is not the first time Clarks has faced controversy over its school shoe ranges. Last summer the brand promised to revamp its school shoe ranges after parents complained that its shoes for girls were "fussy and impractical", unlike the "sensible, practical, durable ranges designed for boys".

Recently, the Advertising Standards Authority introduced guidelines for gender stereotyping in ads. 

