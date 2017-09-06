Clear Channel reveals outdoor street photography exhibit

"My town" is a showcase of work from a competition it launched last month for professional and amateur photographers. Their brief was to best "capture what makes their local area special".

The images are being shown across the country on more than 5,000 digital screens.

The competition is running until 29 September and is free to enter. The overall winner will receive state-of-the-art camera equipment and a weekend city break.

Justin Cochrane, chief executive of Clear Channel UK, said: "It’s fascinating to get a real insight into how the public see their towns and cities.

"Outdoor advertising has a long history of improving public spaces in towns and cities, and I’m proud that we’re able to showcase the fantastic ‘My town’ photography nationwide, celebrating local areas and making people famous across our digital screens – and displaying some truly beautiful content in the process.

"This is the UK’s largest outdoor exhibition of street photography and it’s amazing to see our fantastic country captured and brought to life through the stunning work of the general public."