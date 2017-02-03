Simon Gwynn
Climate Coalition brings together A-list actors for third annual campaign

A campaign from an alliance of charities and organisations dedicated to tackling climate change has signed up actors Charles Dance, Miranda Richardson, Jason Isaacs and David Gyasi for the latest stage of its campaign, "Show the love".

The Climate Coalition’s three-minute film, Love Song, is produced by Ridley Scott Associates and directed by Stuart Rideout.

It features the four actors reading a script written by poet Anthony Anaxagorou, and is soundtracked by Elbow's Magnificent (She Says), from the group’s new album, Little Fictions.

It will be shown in Picturehouse Cinemas for a week from 10 February, as well as across social media.

"Show the love", aims to encourage the UK government to shift to clean and secure energy within a generation, which the Climate Coalition said would "safeguard lives and futures both in our own country and in developing countries."

The Climate Coalition consists of more than 130 organisations including WWF UK, Oxfam, Christian Aid, Cafod, National Trust, RSPB and The WI.

Rideout said: "We are entering difficult times in terms of how the world views and reacts to climate change. Engagement with the subject is more important now than ever.

"We wanted to take the viewer on an emotional journey, from our impact on the world around us, making us aware of our place within our environment, to reminding us how incredible our planet is.

"Climate change affects each one of us and will impact more and more on all of us and our children and grandchildren. It will affect our homes, towns, cities and communities and will affect where we work and play, so it’s important that our film had a sense of community spirit that engages people on a personal level rather than preach at them".

Love Song follows 2015’s A Simple Love Poem, which featured Stephen Fry, Dermot O’Leary, Meera Syal, Jarvis Cocker and Raymond Blanc, and last year’s I Wish For You… with Jeremy Irons and Maxine Peake.

A Simple Love Poem

I Wish For You...

