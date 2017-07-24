Coke dishes out verbal pun-ishment in quirky animated love story encouraging recycling

The pun-laden ad, "Love story", was created by Ogilvy & Mather Berlin and tells the story of two plastic bottles – he was a Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, she was a Fanta – who fall in love. They are separated, but keep meeting over and over again after they are recycled.

It closes with a message highlighting that the company’s packaging is 100% recyclable.

The animation was created by Berlin-based artist Lacy Barry, who used more than 1,500 Coke, Fanta, Sprite, Smartwater and Honest bottles and cans to build the components.

The ad premiered on Channel 4 last night and will be shown in cinemas and on digital and social through the summer. Coca-Cola said it would reach 35 million Brits by the end of the year.

Aedamar Howlett, marketing director for Coca-Cola Great Britain, said: "The beauty of 'Love story' is that it reminds people our packaging is valuable, as it can be recycled into more packaging over and over again.

"All of our packaging is 100% recyclable and has been for some time now. The multi-million pound campaign shows how serious we are about encouraging more people to recycle, so we that we reach our aim of getting all of our bottles back."

The ad follows a move by Coca-Cola to increase the amount of recycled plastic used in its bottles from the current 25% to 50% by 2020. Its previous target was 40% by 2020.

While the company won praise for the move, not everyone was impressed.

Daniel Birnbaum, chief executive of SodaStream, which has railed the use of plastic bottles, claimed in an interview Campaign the move would have little impact.