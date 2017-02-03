Coke kicks off ad pitch for Powerade

The review is being led from the US. Powerade does not have a global agency of record. Wieden & Kennedy Portland currently works on the US creative business.

In October last year, Powerade launched ads, created by Wieden & Kennedy, that showed young athletes using critical comments from other people as motivation.

Latest figures from FMCG data company IRI showed that Powerade sales in the UK fell 30% to £16m in the year to 26 March 2016. The overall sports drinks market fell 10.9% to £40.4m in the same period, according to Kantar.

A Coca-Cola spokeswoman said: "We are not commenting on the global work at this time."