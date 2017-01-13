Coke puts another £4.5m adspend behind Zero Sugar in next stage of campaign

The £4.5m campaign includes an updated 20-second version of the ad which launched the sugar-free variant last summer, created by Madrid-based WPP agency Sra Rushmore.

The TV run, which continues until the end of February, will be supported by six-sheet posters, bus ads and digital. There will also be a new creative launched in cinemas in the coming weeks.

The latest push follows a £10m campaign to launch Zero Sugar, which replaced Coke Zero, last July.

Zero Sugar was the fastest growing of the top five cola brands in the run up to Christmas, according to Nielsen data.