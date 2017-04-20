Gurjit Degun
Collin reunites with Wilkins at Karmarama

Will Collin, a founding partner at Naked Communications, has joined a team of strategy leads at Karmarama.

Karmarama (from left): Collin, McGrath and Will Hodge (head of planning)
The agency said Collin will "add depth" to its "strategic planning capabilities" given the increasing amount of business following the Accenture Interactive deal.

It means Collin will reunite with Jon Wilkins, executive chairman at Karmarama. In 2000 the duo, along with the late John Harlow, co-founded Naked, which closed its doors in London earlier this month.

Collin, who has not been assigned to any specific accounts just yet, will report to Sid McGrath, chief strategy officer at Karmarama. Collin has also worked at PHD and BMP DDB.

The agency sold to Accenture for an estimated £50m at the end of last year.

Wilkins said: "Having worked with Will at BMP DDB, PHD and of course Naked, it’s only right and fitting to continue that trend and work with Will again."

Carlsberg reinvented as icon of Danish lifestyle in Mads Mikkelsen campaign
April 20, 2017 Simon Gwynn

Carlsberg has hired Mads Mikkelsen, star of Casino Royale and TV series Hannibal, to feature in the lager brand's new campaign, "The Danish Way".

Mixmag buys Kerrang! and plans to revive The Face in double acquisition

Dave Buonaguidi: launches another business after founding Karmarama and St Luke's

Heineken bids to heal cultural divides in social experiment

@Ida_Eng

Channel 4 launches 'world's first' VOD ads with personalised audio

Channel 4 and ITV make unprecedented expression of unity in fight against Alzheimer's

Why T-Mobile is teaming up with Gorillaz to tear down the walls between the virtual world and reality

Wendy's sees huge spike in engagement from #NuggsForCarter

Poll: Should Wendy's just give Carter his damn nuggs?

Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Job description: Campaign manager
Job Description: Creative director
Ad industry's reaction to that Pepsi ad ignores a sad reality

Grey London changes name to Valenstein & Fatt to promote diversity and tolerance

Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Creativity's female future

Why Cosabella replaced its agency with AI and will never go back to humans

