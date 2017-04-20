Collin reunites with Wilkins at Karmarama

Karmarama (from left): Collin, McGrath and Will Hodge (head of planning)

The agency said Collin will "add depth" to its "strategic planning capabilities" given the increasing amount of business following the Accenture Interactive deal.

It means Collin will reunite with Jon Wilkins, executive chairman at Karmarama. In 2000 the duo, along with the late John Harlow, co-founded Naked, which closed its doors in London earlier this month.

Collin, who has not been assigned to any specific accounts just yet, will report to Sid McGrath, chief strategy officer at Karmarama. Collin has also worked at PHD and BMP DDB.

The agency sold to Accenture for an estimated £50m at the end of last year.

Wilkins said: "Having worked with Will at BMP DDB, PHD and of course Naked, it’s only right and fitting to continue that trend and work with Will again."