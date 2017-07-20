Promoted
Campaign Jobs
Jennifer Jackson
Added 25 minutes ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Coming Soon: Campaign Jobs to launch 'Wonderful Workplaces' initiative

New marcomms careers hub to offer insider insight into top employer brands and more

Coming Soon: Campaign Jobs to launch 'Wonderful Workplaces' initiative

Campaign Jobs, part of Haymarket Media Group, is launching a new initiative to get UK organisations fired up about showcasing their employer brand, called ‘Wonderful Workplaces’.

For professionals and jobseekers, it will offer a hub of information about working for different employers, such as why it is a great place to work, what the team culture is like and what unique opportunities they offer. The page will also house a range of career advice articles such as CV and interview tips to help you land your perfect role.

For recruiters it will offer employer branding tips, white papers and more.

Why should we care about an employer’s brand?

  • A Campaign Jobs/Haymarket Business Media recruitment survey in 2016 found that 96% of active marcomms jobseekers would take an employer’s brand into consideration when applying for jobs. 
  • 35% of professionals in the industry would apply for a job if it was to work for an amazing brand, even though they're not actively looking for a job.
  • And LinkedIn research shows recruiters fail to communicate the values of the hiring company in 55% of cases.

For creative, marketing, advertising and media jobseekers and professionals

Jobseekers and professionals in the industry will be able to use the Campaign Jobs ‘Wonderful Workplaces’ hub to find out about company culture, career development opportunities, and job vacancies at some of the sector’s most exciting places to work. You will also have access to a range of free career advice and recruitment experts in your sector.

What it’s like to work at...

The ‘What’s like to work at…’ section will give you insider insight into what it’s like to work for a variety of employers in the creative, marketing, advertising and media industry. Hear from the horse’s mouth what an employer is looking for in their future employees, what the roles they’re recruiting for entail and why you might want to work there, to make sure you’re well suited before you think about applying.

Recruitment consultancies

Hear from top recruitment consultancies in your industry, and get their latest tips for jobseekers and recruiters alike. Benefit from their thought leadership and industry insights to help you get ahead in your career.

Recruiter advice hub

The recruitment advice section on the ‘Wonderful Workplaces’ hub is designed to meet the needs of recruiters in the industry, with white papers, employer branding tips and more.

Tell your story

Got so much to say about working in your organisation but no one ever hears it? To discuss working with Campaign Jobs to support your recruitment campaign or employer branding initiative, please call Joe Edmonds on 020 8267 4354 or email joe.edmonds@haymarket.com.

There are future plans to launch the Wonderful Workplaces initiative on Campaign Jobs' sister brands, including Third Sector Jobs and PRWeek Jobs, to cover a wider spectrum of sectors.

Join us on Twitter and LinkedIn #WonderfulWorkplaces17

For more information, download our Wonderful Workplaces careers content information pack here.


Browse the latest marketing, creative and advertising jobs

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Wonderful Workplaces articles

AGENCY
New white paper: How to attract and engage marketing and creative talent

Promoted

July 20, 2017

New white paper: How to attract and engage marketing and creative talent

BRANDS
How to build your employer brand

Promoted

December 08, 2016

How to build your employer brand

Job description: Digital marketing executive

Promoted

March 24, 2016

Job description: Digital marketing executive

BRANDS
Are you a bold explorer with a can-do attitude?

Promoted

June 27, 2017

Are you a bold explorer with a can-do attitude?

Powered by 

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Unilever marketing boss Weed reveals 5C brand strategy
Share
September 25, 2017 Emily Tan

1 Unilever marketing boss Weed reveals 5C brand strategy

Unilever is unveiling a new framework for its marketers that will form the backbone of its brand strategies going forward.

We should be glad TfL has the moral backbone Uber supporters lack

2 We should be glad TfL has the moral backbone Uber supporters lack

Ex-TBWA strategy chief Torode launches collective as antidote to broken agency model

3 Ex-TBWA strategy chief Torode launches collective as antidote to broken agency model

'No room for assholes': how Sara Tate plans to revitalise TBWA\London

4 'No room for assholes': how Sara Tate plans to revitalise TBWA\London

Domino's unveils 'official food of everything' position in first ads by VCCP

5 Domino's unveils 'official food of everything' position in first ads by VCCP

6 John Lewis pioneers Facebook's 360 shoppable ad

Share0 shares

7 Publicis Groupe poaches Ogilvy's Annette King to run UK as CEO

Share0 shares

8 Publicis and WPP are takeover targets and Accenture 'looks a credible buyer', bank says

Share0 shares

9 Uber loses licence in London

Share0 shares

10 American Airlines and MediaCom debut geofencing in motion ad campaign

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

2 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

3 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Why creative people have lost their way
Shares0

4 Why creative people have lost their way

Natalie Graeme, Lucy Jameson and Nils Leonard
Shares0

5 Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

6 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

Share0 shares

7 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

Share0 shares

8 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares
Promoted

9 Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

Share0 shares

10 Job description: Creative director

Share0 shares
Promoted

Got a story to tell?

To discuss working with Campaign Jobs to support your recruitment campaign, please call Joe Edmonds on 020 8267 4354 or email joe.edmonds@haymarket.com




Follow us