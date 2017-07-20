Coming Soon: Campaign Jobs to launch 'Wonderful Workplaces' initiative

Campaign Jobs, part of Haymarket Media Group, is launching a new initiative to get UK organisations fired up about showcasing their employer brand, called ‘Wonderful Workplaces’.

For professionals and jobseekers, it will offer a hub of information about working for different employers, such as why it is a great place to work, what the team culture is like and what unique opportunities they offer. The page will also house a range of career advice articles such as CV and interview tips to help you land your perfect role.

For recruiters it will offer employer branding tips, white papers and more.

Why should we care about an employer’s brand?

A Campaign Jobs/Haymarket Business Media recruitment survey in 2016 found that 96% of active marcomms jobseekers would take an employer’s brand into consideration when applying for jobs.

35% of professionals in the industry would apply for a job if it was to work for an amazing brand, even though they're not actively looking for a job.

And LinkedIn research shows recruiters fail to communicate the values of the hiring company in 55% of cases.

For creative, marketing, advertising and media jobseekers and professionals

Jobseekers and professionals in the industry will be able to use the Campaign Jobs ‘Wonderful Workplaces’ hub to find out about company culture, career development opportunities, and job vacancies at some of the sector’s most exciting places to work. You will also have access to a range of free career advice and recruitment experts in your sector.

What it’s like to work at...

The ‘What’s like to work at…’ section will give you insider insight into what it’s like to work for a variety of employers in the creative, marketing, advertising and media industry. Hear from the horse’s mouth what an employer is looking for in their future employees, what the roles they’re recruiting for entail and why you might want to work there, to make sure you’re well suited before you think about applying.

Recruitment consultancies

Hear from top recruitment consultancies in your industry, and get their latest tips for jobseekers and recruiters alike. Benefit from their thought leadership and industry insights to help you get ahead in your career.

Recruiter advice hub

The recruitment advice section on the ‘Wonderful Workplaces’ hub is designed to meet the needs of recruiters in the industry, with white papers, employer branding tips and more.

Tell your story

Got so much to say about working in your organisation but no one ever hears it? To discuss working with Campaign Jobs to support your recruitment campaign or employer branding initiative, please call Joe Edmonds on 020 8267 4354 or email joe.edmonds@haymarket.com.

There are future plans to launch the Wonderful Workplaces initiative on Campaign Jobs' sister brands, including Third Sector Jobs and PRWeek Jobs, to cover a wider spectrum of sectors.

For more information, download our Wonderful Workplaces careers content information pack here.