Shona Ghosh
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Comparethemarket.com unveils 'Frozen' Christmas Day ad

Comparethemarket.com has unveiled its Christmas Day ad campaign - a spot themed around the movie Frozen, starring baby Oleg and his friend Ayana.

The creative stars baby Oleg dressed up as Olaf the snowman, while Ayana joins him as Elsa. Together, the pair build a snowman in a sequence inspired by Frozen's showpiece, "Let it Go".

Comparethemarket.com has been teasing the spot through December, unveiling Oleg and Ayana as two new meerkat toys earlier in the month. The comparison site has partnered Disney's Frozen in time for the film's first terrestrial airing on BBC 1 on Christmas Day. The ad, created by VCCP, will run on Christmas Day on ITV at 8pm.

The campaign also includes a snow-themed Snapchat filter which will be available on Boxing Day.

This is the first Comparethemarket.com campaign created jointly by VCCP and VCCPme, after the latter picked up more CRM work this year. The spot was created by Teodora Nicolae and Malina Giurgea and directed by Darren Walsh through Passion Pictures.

