Condé Nast Brides appoints Haymarket to deliver luxury bridal show

'Brides' has appointed Haymarket to deliver luxury bridal show

Brides The Show, which will take place from 29 September - 1 October this year at Islington's Business Design Centre, brings to life the contents of Brides magazine with exhibitors including wedding gown designers, florists, venues and photographers.

Condé Nast Brides publishing director, Simon Leadsford, said: "We wanted a company whose values, vision and expertise could creatively bring the pages of Brides magazine to life, and we believe Haymarket is an excellent fit to do so.

"This appointment will help accelerate growth of Brides The Show, building on its unrivalled content to deliver real value for our visitors and exhibitors."

The show boosts Haymarket's portfolio of events, which includes the UK’s longest-running and largest fashion and beauty event, The Clothes Show, recently rebranded as British Style Collective presented by The Clothes Show.

Haymarket director of exhibitions Maryam Hamizadeh added: "As a group we are dedicated to producing forward-thinking events that set a real benchmark within the industry, and we are extremely excited to be working with Brides The Show to uphold and drive forward its position in the heart of the bridal market.

"We are already brimming with ideas and, together with Brides, look forward to fashioning a truly inspiring event for 2017."

